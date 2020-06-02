Potlatch High garnered the 1A Division I award Monday as the Idaho High School Activities Association announced its School of Excellence awards, which the organization considers its most prestigious.
Genesee placed second in the same enrollment class, and Timberline of Weippe-Pierce was runner-up in 1A Division II.
The awards take into account athletics, academics and sportsmanship.
5A — 1, Eagle. 2, Timberline-Boise. 3, Rocky Mountain.
4A — 1, Bishop Kelly. 2, Century. 3, Twin Falls.
3A — 1, Sugar-Salem. 2, Snake River. 3, Timberlake.
2A — 1, McCall-Donnelly. 2, Melba. 3, St. Maries.
1A Division I — 1, Potlatch. 2, Genesee. 3, Liberty Charter.
1A Division II — 1, Sun Valley. 2, Timberline. 3, Lighthouse Christian.
Williams nabs trap title
Grant Williams claimed the overall championship as well as four event titles in the Spring Shoot conducted by the Culdesac Gun Club on Saturday and Sunday, the club announced Monday.
Williams hit 767 of 800 targets overall.
It was the first trap shoot in northern or north central Idaho since the start of the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, club spokeswoman Kathy Connerley said. It had been postponed after originally being scheduled for May 2-3.
“Many shooters were excited to be able to return to the sport, traveling from as far as Spokane and Kellogg to attend,” Connerley said. “Throughout the event everyone remained respectful and compliant with hand-washing, social distancing and reduced numbers of people in the clubhouse.”
Saturday 300 bird doubles marathon
A — Grant Williams 292
B — Aaron Ruckman 278 (won shootoff with Zarn Clausen)
C — John Helpman 273
D — James Bushnell 285
Saturday 50 targets singles
A — Zarn Clausen 49
B — Jim Dahmen 49
C — Bob Zinn 48.
D — Dennis Dau 50
Veteran — Spud Storey 49
Lady — Frances Tully 46
Junior — Cameron Merrill 48
New Shooter — Colton Thompson 42
Saturday 50 handicap targets
Winner — Bob Zinn 48
Runner-up — Bruce Bradley 47
Lady Champion — Frances Tully 46
Sunday 300 bird doubles marathon
A — Grant Williams 288
B — Jerry Schwartzman 275
C — John Helpman 259 (won shootoff with Jim Adams)
D — Bruce Bradley 284
600 target marathon HOA winner
Champion — Grant Williams 580/600
Sunday 50 targets singles
A — Grant Williams 50 (won coin toss with Zarn Clausen)
B — Spud Storey 50
C — Bruce Bradley 48
D — Ron Faltus 48
Veteran — Wayne McCulley 50
Junior — Cameron Merrill 44
Lady — Margie Kinzel 47
New Shooter — Colton Thompson 38
Sunday 50 handicap targets
Champion — Levi Bradley 48
Runner-up — Bruce Bradley 47
Lady Champion — Margie Kinzel 42
High overall
Grant Williams 767/800
UI golf signs G-Prep player
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho men’s golf program Monday announced the signing of a first-team All-Greater Spokane League selection last year.
Matthew McGann of Gonzaga Prep placed 13th in the 4A class of the Washington state tournament in 2019.
“Competing for one of the most elite high school programs in the Northwest the last four years has prepared Matt very well for the demands of college golf,” Nuhn added. “This is evident in the production we’ve seen from current Vandal Jack Plaster, another Gonzaga Prep product. I’m thrilled to add Matt and I’m looking for big things from him and the team in coming years.”