MOSCOW — The Moscow American Legion baseball program this week named Scott Linja as its B League coach for 2021.
Linja, an engineer from Clarkston, is a University of Idaho graduate who helped revive the school’s club baseball team. He played baseball from 2006 to ‘09 at Burbank (Wash.) High School and was a JV assistant for a short stint there.
The B League Blue Devils, the younger of two teams chartered by American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6 in Moscow, is composed of players aged 13 to 16 and is expected to play more than 30 games during league and tournament play this summer. Last year’s B League Blue Devils went 16-11.
The A League Blue Devils, led by coach Stan Mattoon, went 18-4 in a shortened 2020 season coming off a state tournament appearance in 2019.
Tryouts for both teams are scheduled for April 18. Information is available at the Moscow Blue Devil Baseball page on Facebook.
VOLLEYBALL
Asotin falls in straight sets
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Asotin Panthers dropped a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 decision to Lind/Ritzville in 2B Bi-County League action.
Kayle Paine led Asotin (4-7, 4-5) with five kills. Madison Shriver chipped in 12 assists and an ace, Sydnee Balzer had six blocks and Taylor Wilkinson finished with 10 digs.
The Panthers will finish the regular season against St. George’s today at home.
JV — Asotin def. Lind/Ritzville 25-23, 25-18, 25-13.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jones wins for Pullman
SPOKANE — Led by Nicole Jones, Pullman took the top four places in the girls’ portion of a cross country meet against Shadle Park at Franklin Park.
Jones was timed in 20 minutes, 27.81 seconds for 3 miles in the Greyhounds’ final meet of the season.
Liam Fitzgerald of the Hounds placed fourth in the boys’ race of the same length.
“The girls looked really strong and ran with a lot of confidence today,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said. “We were again missing a couple of our top varsity athletes but we were so impressed by the way our guys’ team competed against a very strong and undefeated Shadle Park team.”
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 15
Top placers — 1. Nicole Jones, Pul, 20:27.81. 2. Poppy Edge, Pul, 20:57.64. 3. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 21:52.99. 4. Madeline Jones, Pul, 21:55.90. 5. Breanna Couch, SP, 22:51.63. 6, Abigail Wacker, Pul, 22:58.46. 7, Audrey Cousins, Pul, 23:38.84. 8, Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 23:30.22.
BOYS
Team scores — Shadle Park 21, Pullman 34.
Top placers — 1. Marcus Lemon, SP, 16:29.61. 2. Abraham Little, SP, 17:21.22. 3, Luke Hammond, SP, 17:23.31. 4. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 17:54.49. 5. Brenda Doumit, Pul, 18:32.75. 6. Caleb Krueger, SP, 18:42.39. 7. Jose Najera, Pul, 18:53.50. 8, Nigel Mumford, Pul, 19:24.07.
Baker fourth for Clarkston
OTHELLO, Wash. — Anthony Baker placed fourth in the boys’ race to lead Clarkston’s efforts at a three-team meet at Othello Golf Course.
Mia Bunce of CHS took sixth among girls.
Rogers and Othello also participated in the 5-kilometer races.
Times and team scores unavailable
GIRLS
Winner — Sulibeth Mondragon, Oth.
Clarkston placers — 10, Mia Bunce.
BOYS
Winner — Emanuel Brantley, Rog.
Clarkston placers — 4, Athony Baker.
TENNIS
CV-Lewiston JV match canceled
The Clearwater Valley tennis match against the Lewiston junior varsity, originally scheduled for Wednesday at Lewiston, was canceled because of wet conditions.