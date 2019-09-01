Lewis-Clark State capped an unbeaten title run at the 2019 Red Lion Invitational on Saturday with back-to-back wins over Columbia Bible College and Warner Pacific.
The Warriors improved their event record to 4-0 and their overall season record to 6-4. They bested Columbia Bible College in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-17, then needed four sets to beat Warner Pacific 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19.
Against CBC, Sydney Lawrence led the L-C offense with seven kills, while teammate Jess Ruffing dished 14 assists and Gionni Brown bolstered the defensive effort with 10 digs.
In their second outing of the day, the Warriors took the first two sets comfortably and came within two points of finishing the tournament without dropping a set, but a Warner Pacific rally forced them into a fourth. Lewis-Clark wasted little time building a lead in that frame, opening a 12-7 gap midway through and never letting Warner Pacific close again en route to victory.
Tori Edwards racked up 12 kills for L-C, while teammate Carli Bernston joined her in double digits with a career-high 10. Josilyn Remick dealt 25 Warrior assists, with Ruffing right behind her at 23. Brown once again led the defense, recording 21 digs, and Denise Elder made six blocks.
“We came in with good energy and good chemistry,” Brown said. “Today we wanted to bring high energy and go all out without any hesitations, and I feel like we did that.”
Cougs close JMU tourney with split
HARRISONBURG, Va. — The 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team opened its second day at the James Madison Invitational with a three-set loss to Iowa, but the Cougars regrouped with a sweep of Stony Brook to conclude their stay at the event.
The Cougs lost 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22 to the Hawkeyes before winning 25-12, 25-15 and 25-21 over the Seawolves.
Idaho drops pair of contests
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball team started Day 2 at the Idaho Volleyball Classic in Memorial Gymnasium with a four-set loss to Cal Fullerton, then were bested by Illinois-Chicago in a five-set battle, which came down to the wire.
The Vandals lost to the Titans 27-25, 27-25, 18-25 and 25-23, then fell to the Flames by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 30-32 and 15-12.
Avery Housley and Kennedy Warren tallied 19 kills apiece in Match 1, and Nikki Ball led the charge at the net with five blocks and hit an efficient .357.
UI was handled despite its edges in attacking percentage, and errors (15 to 29). Fullerton’s Felicia Marshall led all players with 20 kills and Julia Crawford added 17.
The Vandals (1-2) kept the second match alive via a Set 4 victory with seven extra points scored. But Chicago’s advantage on the attack — 18 more chances and a .217 to .162 percentage edge — kept UI at bay.
The Vandals also made nine service errors and 12 of the blocking variety.
Chicago’s Brookah Palmer led everyone with 23 kills. UI got 16 from Warren and 14 from Housley. Ball had six blocks.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
UI’s Swenson takes second at Clash
CHENEY, Wash. — The University of Idaho had two of the top three finishers on the women’s side of the Clash of the Inland Northwest Invitational cross country meet. The Vandals’ Kelsey Swenson was second and Nathalia Campos was third. The top competitors at the meet for Lewis-Clark State was the Warrriors’ Emily Adams, who finished 10th.
TOP THREE LOCAL
WOMEN
L-C — 10, Adams, 14:44.5. 27, Plaznik, 15:18.6. 43, Shell, 15:43.3.
Idaho —2, Swenson, 14:18.1. 3, Campos, 14:26.4. 14, Story, 14:52.2.
MEN
L-C — 12, VanDyke, 18:11.2. 14, Olsen, 18:12.5. 32, Turpin, 18:40.8.
Idaho — 11, Stucker, 18:08.6. 13, Stevens, 18:12.2. 15, Schultz, 18:16.2.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene 3, Moscow 3
MOSCOW — Moscow High settled for a tie with Coeur d’Alene in a nonleague contest.
The Bears got goals from Serena Strawn, Ally Gerke and Chesney Helmke.
“Excited to see the results and excited to see where the program is going,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said.
No box was available.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow 3, Coeur d’Alene 2
COEUR d’ALENE — Moscow notched its first win of the season behind a second-half rally. After falling behind 2-0 at the half, Moscow blanked Coeur d’Alene in the second half and rang up two goals from Evan Odberg and the go-ahead score from Amin Rezamand.
Moscow improved to 1-1-1.
“It was quite humid, not just hot,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “So it affected both teams’ performance a little bit.
“They had the first half, but we played really well the second half. We started connecting — our passes in the first half were just not connecting. So second half, we started passing the ball better and once we started making those connections, we had pretty good chances.”
Coeur d’Alene 2 0—0
Moscow 0 3—3
Coeur d’Alene — unknown, 20th
Coeur d’Alene —unknown, 30th
Moscow — Evan Odberg (Toby Searcy), 60th
Moscow — Odberg (Spencer Scruggs), 67th
Moscow — Amin Rezamand (Branden Grieshaber), 74th
Pullman Christian School 7, Kootenai Thunder 1
PULLMAN — The Pullman Christian boys’ soccer team opened its season with a rout of visiting Mountain Christian League rival Kootenai Thunder in a late-reported game from Friday night.
Pullman Christian 3 4—7
Kootenai 0 1—1
Grangeville 9, Priest River 2
PRIEST RIVER — Aidon Acton had three goals for the visiting Bulldogs, who beat Priest River in a nonleague season debut.
Grangeville 5 4—9
Priest River 2 0—2
Grangeville — Acton, 4th
Grangeville — Acton, 9th
Grangeville — Acton, 12th
Priest River — Fegert, 13th
Grangeville — Perez, 30th
Grangeville — Dennis, 31st
Priest River — Fegert, 40th
Grangeville — Perez, 55th
Grangeville — Wren, 59th
Grangeville — Barelo, 64th
Grangeville — Barello, 67th
Shots — Grangeville 28, Priest River 12.
Saves — Grangeville 2, Priest River 17.