The annual I Made the Grade 18-mile bike ride that was scheduled to take place June 12 has been canceled for this year, it recently was announced.
The event, which typically begins at Chief Timothy State Park in Clarkston and winds its way up the Old Spiral Highway, has been shelved because of a shortage of staff personnel and coronavirus safety concerns.
In a letter to the community, the group said, “Our number one priority is the safety of all involved. ... We are hopeful that as the constraints of the pandemic are lifted and activities return to pre-2020 levels we will be able to provide the quality ride that our community is used to.
“We had tried to push through every detail making adjustments for each of the smaller concerns but when it comes to the safety of our riders and volunteers, we are unwilling to compromise.”
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLClk JV 39, Asotin 36
Avah Griner blocked a shot inside the final half-minute to preserve the Clarkston JV’s win against the Asotin varsity in a girls’ basketball game at Clarkston.
ASOTIN
Sadie Thummel 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Bailey 0 0-3 0, Emmelyn Barnea 1 0-0 3, Lily Denham 3 1-1 7, Kayla Paine 2 2-2 7, Emily Elskamp 1 6-6 8, Haylee Appleford 3 1-4 7. Totals 12 10-16 36.
CLARKSTON
Gracie Broncheau 3 0-0 8, Olivia Gustafson 2 0-0 5, Avah Griner 3 3-5 9, Taryn Demers 2 2-4 8, Eloise Teasley 4 1-2 9. Totals 14 6-11 39.
Asotin 5 10 14 7—36
Clarkston 9 9 12 9—39
3-point goals — Barnea, Paine, Broncheau 2, Gustafson Demers 2.