Area athletes to run for glory

Logos’ Sara Casebolt crosses the line in first place during the Oct. 20 Class 1A district cross country meet at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.

Today, almost 1,000 high school runners will converge on the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail to determine 10 individual and team state champions in cross country.

For the Logos girls, they already know how it feels to hold up the state championship trophy. The Knights of Moscow edged out Raft River to win their first Class 1A team title in 2021 at Eagle Island State Park in Eagle, Idaho. Returning runner Sara Casebolt led the way for Logos with a fifth-place finish in that race with a time of 19 minutes, 59.88 seconds.

