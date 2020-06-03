Area athletes continue to show solidarity with protesters

A movement that was sparked in large part because of the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd grew into something larger and more unexpected Tuesday.
A pair of music insiders created #BlackOutTuesday, a response to the demonstrations and outpouring of emotions that has gripped the country because of what happened to the Minneapolis man.
The pair, Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, orginally started the blackout initative under the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused. It was supposed to bring to a halt business as usual in the industry. Instead, it wasn’t just musicians who showed their support, it became actors, athletes, teams, schools and others of high esteem that took to Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms to express their thoughts ... or lack thereof, in solidarity.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin seven days ago after Floyd allegedly attempted to use a $20 bill that an employee in a store thought was a counterfeit. Chauvin and three other officers who were on the scene were fired the day after the incident, and Chauvin was charged Thursday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his part in the incident.
It also came one day after protests in several major cities, including Washington, D.C., sparked outrage because of excessive use of force by the police. Tuesday was the eighth consecutive day of unrest in the country.
Teams and athletes from around the world and the region expressed their support by screenshotting black backgrounds on their feeds. Every major sports league in the United States took part in the movement.
Among those who showed their support for inclusion on Twitter were the Lewis-Clark State College athletic department and volleyball team, Washington State University president Kirk Schulz, the Idaho men’s basketball team, all of the major Washington State athletic teams as well as athletic director Pat Chun.
Washington State men’s basketball guard Isaac Bonton has been especially active on social media the past few days expressing his support for the overall movement.
“As long as we can BREATHE, we should not be SILENT,” the senior-to-be tweeted Sunday. “And that goes for everybody.”
Then Monday, the transfer from Casper (Wyo.) College went a little further.
“Ironically 2020 is the year we SEE CLEAR what is really going on in our country + world,” he posted on Twitter.
Then finally Tuesday, he quoted Nipsey Hussle, the former rapper who was killed March 31, 2019, when he was fatally shot outside his clothing store.
“Like Nip said.. “The metric of success is inspiration.”
On Instagram on Sunday, Washington State standout guard CJ Elleby said, “Stand TOGETHER in these times. We are so much stronger TOGETHER.”
And on Monday, Washington State sophomore volleyball player Kalyah Williams said on Twitter, “The past few days have done nothing but increase the fear I have for the future of the sad world we live in.
“The color of my skin has a lot to do with that but, the lack of humility and the number of oblivious people to the unjust things we as black people endure is another huge factor.”
The Long Beach, Calif., resident closed her tweet by saying, “And it sucks to think that all of this is because of the color of my skin?”
Asotin baseball and football coach Jim Holman also reached out on Twitter, showing a bit of vulnerability on his part.
“I’m realizing how much I dont know,” the Panthers coach tweeted. “I’ve always realized that I am not the smartest dude, but I am obviously more ignorant than I thought. I just dont understand what is going on in our country. I just know that over the past 3+ months Ive never felt more inconsequential. Scary.
He also said he saw a tweet from actor/rapper Ice-T about right-wing and left-wing politics and said it made him think that we, as humans, are all part of the same bird.
Then Holman also thought it could be a bigger issue.
“Also, I notice that alot of the people in the riot videos causing problems are younger. Maybe from the time that ‘helicopter parenting’ became a thing.....removing all possible obstacles and hurdles. Giving a false sense that they do no wrong and therefore are no consequences.”
