It’s been a long and bizarre offseason for the Clarkston and Pullman high school football teams, but after waiting out seemingly endless postponements and changes of plans, the Bantams and Greyhounds are kicking off their pandemic-delayed seasons later this week — finally.
It’ll be the schools’ first football games since November 2019. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association suspended and abbreviated the state’s high school sports seasons in conjunction with health and safety protocols.
It’s led to lots of apprehension and uncertainty, plus some wintry conditions that typically are not obstacles until the final stages of a fall season.
“I never thought on the first day of practice, trying to get gear, I’d have to shovel my way to our locker room,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “Welcome to this weird season.”
Clarkston and Pullman, the top two teams last season in the now-defunct Great Northern League, joined the Greater Spokane League in the offseason. The Class 2A teams will play seven-game schedules against the GSL’s other 2A teams — East Valley, North Central, Othello, Rogers, Shadle Park and West Valley. There will not be a postseason.
That’s disappointing for Clarkston, which won the Great Northern League in 2019, and for Pullman, which tied for second in the league standings and advanced to a state play-in game. Both have some quality talent and experience on their roster, to boot.
But just getting back on the field will be rewarding enough, both coaches say.
“If you talk to anybody that’s played football before, they always tell you what they would do if they could just have a chance to play one more game, and that’s kind of what we’ve been afforded,” Cofer said. “I think the kids are just really thankful to be able to come out and just play for one last time.”
Clarkston (9-2, 4-0 Great Northern League in 2019) will be led by 16 seniors, including all-conference honorees Eddie Berglund, Dawson Packwood and Dreysan Shubert. Berglund was first-team all-league at running back and defensive back, Packwood earned first-team nods at offensive line and defensive line, and Shubert was a second-team offensive lineman.
Packwood and Shubert are among Clarkston’s projected crop of starters on the O-line — all of whom started at least one game last season, Bantams coach Brycen Bye said. The seventh-year leader particularly is excited about that unit and the lanes it can pave for Berglund, who Bye called “the most dynamic running back” in the GNL a season ago.
Packwood has picked up a handful of offers to play at NCAA Division III and NAIA programs, and Berglund rushed for 835 yards and 13 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry in 2019.
“If you can build around your offensive line, that’s a really good start,” Bye said.
Clarkston must replace quarterback Kaeden Frazier and wide receiver Tru Allen, who were the GNL’s co-offensive MVPs in 2019. Bye said his new quarterback will be either Nic Schofield or Terrell Lawson. Schofield was Frazier’s backup last season and Lawson is a transfer from Oregon’s Beaverton High School.
The seniors likely will share reps early on, Bye said.
“Nic’s more of a thrower. Terrell is a really, really dynamic runner,” Bye said. “So we’ll see how we can mix and match with those two.”
The rest of Clarkston’s offensive playmakers likely will be unheralded as the season begins. Along with Allen, the Bantams lost pass-catchers Austin Armstrong, Steve Baiye and Nathaniel Hoffman. Those four combined to accumulate 2,264 of the team’s 2,517 yards receiving — and 25 of 28 touchdowns — in 2019.
On defense, Clarkston must fill the void left by linebacker Kyden Bailey, who committed to Weber State’s football team in January 2020.
Pullman (6-4, 2-2) also has a quarterback quandary, but also brings back some key seniors.
Senior Carson Coulter and junior Riley Pettitt are battling to become the Greyhounds’ starter. They both played last season and put up comparable stats, each completing around 60 percent of their passes for about 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.
“The thing I like about both Carson and Riley is their mobility and athleticism,” Cofer said. “I think that’ll make our offense a little bit more dynamic this year, having both of them capable of running the football.”
Pullman’s all-conference returners are Gabe Westensee (first-team offensive line) and Zack Farnsworth (second-team defensive line). The two 12th-graders are part of the Greyhounds’ 13-member senior class.
“Our seniors are really the core of this team,” Cofer said. “They really embody the team mindset.”
Pullman will be without Isaiah Strong, who did a little of everything for the Hounds and committed to join the University of Washington football team in February 2020. He has since entered the transfer portal.
There are no players from Garfield-Palouse on this year’s team.
Pullman lost last season’s state play-in game to this year’s Week 1 opponent, Othello. The Greyhounds and Huskies kick off the season at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington State’s Martin Stadium. Pullman’s field currently is unplayable because of recent weather conditions, and all of PHS’ home games will be played at Martin Stadium until further notice. No spectators will be allowed at Saturday’s game.
Clarkston opens the season at the same time and day at home against North Central of Spokane. CHS is able to host 200 people, but that includes all football players, coaches, officials and essential personnel. Parents of players and CHS students will be the top-prioritized spectators allowed in the stadium. Fans must wear face masks at all times and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing unless sitting with immediate family members.
Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.
Clarkston schedule
Feb. 27 North Central, 1 p.m.
March 6 East Valley, 1 p.m.
March 12 Rogers, 7 p.m.
March 19 at Othello, 7 p.m.
March 26 at West Valley, 7 p.m.
April 2 at Pullman, 7 p.m.
April 9 Shadle Park, 5 p.m.
Pullman schedule
Feb. 27 Othello, 1 p.m. (Martin Stadium)
March 5 at North Central, TBD
March 12 West Valley, 7 p.m.
March 19 at East Valley, 7 p.m.
March 26 at Shadle Park, TBD
April 2 Clarkston, 7 p.m.
April 9 Rogers, 7 p.m.