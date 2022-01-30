PORTLAND, Ore. — These slow starts to games probably are either going to keep Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson up at night, or he’s going to lose more hair.
The Warriors started slow for the fourth consecutive game, and they paid dearly for it as Warner Pacific registered a 75-63 Cascade Conference victory Saturday at C.C. Perry Gym.
“We are struggling to score and have offensive rhythm, but I’m hopeful we can build off some of the positives in the second half,” coach Austin Johnson said. “There’s still plenty of season left and this group will keep working to try to reach their full potential.”
Junior forward Nathan Fromm came off the bench to score 19 points, including 15 in the second half, in 27 minutes for the Warriors (15-8, 8-7), who have lost three in a row, five of seven overall and are just 4-5 in the month of January. Senior forward Al Sommerfield had 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Oreon Courtney finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for LCSC, which was just 23-for-60 (38.3 percent) from the field.
Isaac Etter tallied 18 points for the Knights (12-12, 8-8), who were 26-for-51 (51 percent) from the field and 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) at the line. Tyrese Yussuf-Willis chipped in 10 points.
The Warriors found themselves down 14-4 just 4:31 into the contest as they missed six of their first eight shots and committed two turnovers. From there, it was catch-up the rest of the night.
Warner Pacific went up 28-15 at the 8:43 mark after Etter hit a 3, and LCSC just never could get going. The Warriors trailed 37-26 at halftime.
It was more of the same in the second half. LCSC would close the gap to seven points several times in the early stages, but the Knights eventually started to pull away. Warner Pacific used a 15-0 run in a 5:51 stretch midway through the half to take a 62-40 edge. The Warriors never got any closer than the final margin.
LCSC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against No. 18 College of Idaho.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-8, 8-7)
Sommerfield 7-13 0-0 16, Courtney 5-7 0-2 10, Bennion 2-3 0-0 5, Stevenson 0-11 2-2 2, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0, Fromm 6-12 7-7 19, Hoard 2-5 0-0 6, Warren 1-4 0-0 3, Newsom 0-3 1-2 1, Sapwell 0-0 1-2 1, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 11-15 63.
WARNER PACIFIC (12-12, 8-8)
Etter 6-9 3-4 18, Yussuf-Willis 4-5 0-0 10, Traylor 3-5 3-4 9, Tompkins 3-8 0-1 8, Brown 3-9 2-2 8, Miles 3-7 2-2 8, Hodge 2-3 3-3 7, McKay 2-4 1-3 6, Gorski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 14-19 75.
Halftime — Warner Pacific, 37-26. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-23 (Hoard 2-4, Sommerfield 2-5, Bennion 1-1, Warren 1-2, Stockton 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Fromm 0-4, Stevenson 0-5), Warner Pacific 9-21 (Etter 3-4, Yussuf-Willis 2-3, Tompkins 2-4, McKay 1-2, Miles 1-5, Brown 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 36 (Courtney 8), Warner Pacific 28 (Tompkins 7). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 12 (Warren 4), Warner Pacific 13 (Yussuf-Willis 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 19, Warner Pacific 13. Technical — Tompkins.