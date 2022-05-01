A sprinkler malfunction threatened to rain on the final regular-season weekend for Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team, but the Warriors made the wild day memorable for a different reason, or should we say reasons.
Fifth-ranked Lewis-Clark State challenged the record books and put hall of fame statistician Denny Grubb to the test, in a 29-2 demolition of first-year program Bushnell in seven innings Saturday in a Cascade Conference game at Harris Field. It was a rude introduction to a Beacon (11-34, 9-12) team that never had faced the Warriors before.
The original plan was to play a doubleheader, but an unforeseen issue caused the sprinklers to flood the field Friday. The team and grounds crew worked to get the field in playable shape, but the decision was made to play a single game and push first pitch back almost three-and-a-half hours.
It was no matter to LCSC (46-4, 17-3), which had 13 different players record a hit and hit seven home runs in the game, each two off team records.
“We got a solid lineup,” said senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout. “(Nos.) 1 through 9, we can rake. We got pitchers that can do everything too.”
The Warriors scored four or more runs in five consecutive innings. It is the most consecutive innings LCSC scored at least four runs in program history.
“I am from Southern California and normally our (blowout) games (were) like 11-2 or something like that,” said sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons, who hails from San Diego and was playing in his first game since March 6 because of injury. “I was saying this was probably the most at-bats I have ever gotten in the game. It was a lot of fun.”
Seamons quickly got right back into the groove, hitting a no-doubter to right-center field for a home run in his first at-bat. He hit his seventh of the season in the fifth inning, over the left field wall. Seamons finished 2-for-3 with three runs and four RBI.
“Once you do all the preparation, trust in your practice and trust in your teammates, there is nothing to be worried about,” Seamons said when asked if there were any nerves about returning after 55 days out.
Seamons started and ended the home run derby put on by the Warriors. Senior outfiedler Aidan Nagle hit a two-run homer in the second and a three-run shot in the fourth, each to right. Senior first baseman Luke White, another former Lewiston standout, hit his team-leading 17th of the season in the fourth. Sophomore infielder Coy Stout, from Genesee, hit a three-run homer in the fifth. Four batters later, sophomore Charlie Updegrave hit his second grand slam of the season.
Seamons had a scary moment when he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist and dropped to a knee for a few moments.
“Completely fine, just had to sell it,” Seamons said.
Way continued his climb up the record books. The senior went 4-for-4 with three runs scored before being pulled in the fifth inning. Way now has 258 hits in his career, passing Rusty Harris for second on the all-time career list. Harris had 255 from 1984-87.
“This program has a lot of great accomplishments and it’s great to be a part of it,” Way said. “Just gotta keep moving forward and focus on the big picture, the big goal.”
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers was a bit shaky at the start, allowing a two-run home run to Jeff Fripp.
The right-hander had allowed just eight earned runs in 65 innings pitched this season. However, between his previous two outings and the first inning in this one (spanning 11⅓ innings), he allowed eight earned runs.
But Sellers settled down the rest of the way, allowing four hits and three walks, striking out to become the first pitcher in the program to record double-digit wins in a season since Tyler Burch in 2018.
The Warriors will celebrate their seniors in between games of today’s doubleheader against the Beacons. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
BUSHNELL LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Carganill ss 3 0 0 0 Way ss 4 3 4 1
Montoya rf 2 1 1 0 Stout 1b 2 1 1 4
Fripp dh-p 4 1 1 2 Nagle rf 3 4 2 5
Casperson c 2 0 0 0 Canty rf 3 1 0 0
Martin cr 0 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 2 2 1
Smith ph 1 0 1 0 Phillips lf 0 2 0 0
Carson lf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 3 2 2 2
Hussey 1b 4 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 1 2 1 0
Stoner 2b 2 0 1 0 Mazzone dh 3 0 1 3
Fraser 3b 2 0 0 0 Updegrave dh 2 2 2 5
Richardson cf 2 0 0 0 Threlfall c 3 0 1 1
James c 1 2 1 0
Davis 2b-ss 3 1 0 0
Rhoads ss 1 0 0 1
Seamons lf-cf 3 3 2 4
Sa 3b-2b 4 4 3 1
Yamamoto 2b 2 0 1 0
Totals 26 2 4 2 Totals 42 29 23 28
Bushnell 200 000 0—2 4 2
LCSC 164 4(10)4 x—29 23 1
Bushnell ip h r er bb so
Haffar (L, 3-5) 4 15 15 14 3 0
Furman 1 7 10 9 2 1
Fripp 1 1 4 4 5 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 10-0) 5 4 2 2 3 10Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 2
Grow 1 0 0 0 0 3
Attendance — N/A.
