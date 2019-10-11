The winner of the latest showdown between the Deary and Kendrick football teams (7 p.m. Friday at Kendrick) will earn at least a share of the Whitepine League Division II crown. Which has been par for the course — a conference title always seems to hang in the balance when the Tigers and Mustangs square off in the regular season. Here’s what you need to know about their latest matchup:
TIGERS ENTER SHORTHANDED — Kendrick star running back Cooper Hewett still isn’t back from a pulled hamstring he suffered during a 44-24 win Sept. 12 against Potlatch. Since then, the injury bug has bitten two other Kendrick stars: Quarterback Alex Sneve sprained his ankle during PE at school (and hasn’t played since the Potlatch game) and running back Chase Burke bruised his ribs in the Tigers’ lone loss this season, a 62-18 thumping to Prairie on Sept. 20.
Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said Burke, who missed his team’s last game, will be “ready to go” against the Mustangs while Sneve will be a “game-time decision.” Hobart added Hewett has been attending physical therapy sessions “every day” since the injury and “he’s right there, turning the corner.”
Added Hobart, “We just want to make sure we don’t hurry (Hewett) back. If he suffered it again, he’d be done for the rest of the year, so we’re just taking it easy.”
THE TIGERS’ DEPTH — Injuries to Sneve, Burke and Hewett hasn’t been all bad news. Hobart said it’s allowed his team to build up some depth, which the Tigers showed off in their 52-0 win last week against Lewis County.
Against the Eagles, freshman quarterback Jagger Hewett passed for 180 yards in his first varsity start and two other Kendrick underclassmen stepped out of the shadows. Fellow freshman Chad Facey, perhaps the fastest Tiger behind Cooper Hewett, ran for 95 yards and three scores. Sophomore Kolby Anderson tacked on 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Anderson began the season starting at tight end and also plays on the defensive line.
KENDRICK’S DEFENSIVE LINE — The Tigers’ defense last week held Lewis County to a net of 55 yards, 29 of those coming on one pass play. A big part of Kendrick’s defensive success, Hobart said, has been its line, composed of Anderson and Rylan Hogan at the ends and Donald Morgan at nose guard. Kendrick’s pitched two shutouts and, excluding its loss to Prairie, is allowing an average of 12.5 points per game.
THE UNSUNG TIGERS — “When you talk about the running backs, they couldn’t have been doing what they’re doing without our front guys,” Hobart said of his team’s offensive line, which is composed of guards Donald Morgan and Maison Anderson and center Matt Fletcher.
Fletcher is perhaps the most versatile player on Kendrick’s roster.
“He’s probably one of our only guys on our team who could play any position on the field,” Hobart said, noting Fletcher’s gotten time offensively at fullback and tight end, and also plays as many as four positions on defense.
“It’s really nice to have a guy like that who can do literally anything you ask him to do,” Hobart said.
MUSTANGS RIDING HIGH — Deary earned its first win of the season last week, and did so in dramatic fashion, beating Timberline 30-28. To secure the win, the Mustangs stopped the Spartans on fourth down with 1:17 left and ran out the clock. The Mustangs are 1-4 on the year and 1-0 in league. Kendrick is 4-1 and 1-0.