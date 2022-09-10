When a team enters a season having to replace its quarterback and a star running back from the previous season, it tends to mean a rebuild is imminent.
Someone must have forgotten to tell the Lewiston football team that.
The Bengals backfield tallied more than 300 yards for the second week in a row, beating cross-town rival Clarkston 52-12.
“I’m happy that we’re a physical football team,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “It’s a tough road for them (Clarkston) because they’re a (Washington Class) 2A school playing (an Idaho Class) 5A school and we’re a lot bigger than them but I thought they played really hard.”
Here are some takeaways from the 132nd annual Battle of the Bridges game:
Same stuff, different day
Everyone who looked at Lewiston’s roster saw a glaring hole at quarterback and running back after losing All-Inland Empire League quarterback Jace McKarcher and all-state running back Cruz Hepburn.
The question was how would senior Ethan Shaw and junior Jackson Lathen fill the void left by Hepburn? In the past two weeks, the duo has combined for 417 yards on the ground.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” Pancheri said. “They’re guys who have grew up in the system and their confidence is getting higher. They’re also not afraid of just playing at 100 miles an hour.”
Shaw was the star last week against Capital; this week it was Lathan. The junior tallied 140 yards on just seven carries and had two rushing touchdowns of more than 60 yards.
Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger is ‘growing in front of our eyes’ Pancheri said, doing his part to fill the McKarcher void.
He went 6-for-9 through the air with a score and added two rushing touchdowns.
“He’s getting more confident every week,” Pancheri said. “I’m loving the way he’s going out and throwing the football.”
Defense is the name of the game
While the Lewiston offense exploded, it was the defense who were the unsung heroes. The Bengals held the Bantams to just 54 yards rushing.
Lewiston’s secondary also shined, showing its best work in the second half.
Clarkston’s junior quarterback Carter Steinwand was firing on all cylinders to start the game, being efficient on the Bantams’ first scoring drive. He went 4-for-4 on the 14-play march and finished it off with a 4- yard rushing touchdown.
After his electric start, Steinwand wound up 15-of-25 with an interception.
“He’s a super good football player and I thought he made good decisions,” Pancheri said. “He’s a really good player, and when he placed balls he made it hard for us.”
Third phase, splash plays
With how dominant Lewiston’s run game has been, the Bengals’ receivers almost go unnoticed.
In order to get their name on the stat sheet, they have to do something to stick out.
Brayden Rice took matters into his own hands by returning a punt 64 yards for a touchdown to put Lewiston up two possessions.
“Honestly, our wide receivers are our secret weapons,” Shaw said.
Pancheri constantly preaches on the importance of the special teams, and Rice played a huge role.
“We just have a lot of weapons out there,” Pancheri said. “(Brayden) is super important to our team and he can break out a play at anytime.”
Big plays like that, along with three rushing touchdowns of 60 or more yards, is what did Clarkston in. Bantams coach Brycen Bye said before the game they had to limit those big plays.
“They have a bunch of studs on that team from top to bottom,” Bye said. “I can talk about defensive and special teams lapses, but I’d rather talk about how good they are, they have a lot of good players over there. They’ll do that to a lot of teams.”
Lewiston 14 18 20 0 —52
Clarkston 6 0 0 6 —12
First Quarter
Lewiston — Jackson Lathan 62 run (Lathan kick).
Lewiston — Brayden rice 64 punt return (Lathan kick).
Clarkston — Carter Steinwand 4 run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Lewiston — Lathan 14 pass from Hottinger (kick failed).
Lewiston — Hottinger 5 run (kick failed).
Lewiston — Lathan 65 run (pass failed).
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Hottinger 10 run (pass failed).
Lewiston — Chris Ricard 65 run (Lathan kick).
Lewiston — Ricard 4 run (Lathan kick)
Fourth Quarter
Clarkston — Ian Nieves 33 pass from Steinwand (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewiston: Lathan 7-140, Ricard 3-80, White 6-50, Shaw 9-49, Hottinger 7-40. Clarkston: Ikaika Millan 12-28, Christan Howell 1-7, J.J Di Samo 1-6, Steinwand 1-4.
PASSING — Lewiston: Hottinger 6-9-0—89. Clarkston: Steinwand 15-25-1—155.
RECEIVING — Lewiston: Lathan 2-29, Shaw 1-24, Jelinek 1-24, White 2-11. Clarkston: Landon Taylor 3-56, Nieves 1-33, Dustin Beck 2-25, Nate Somers 2-20, Mason Brown 3-19, Christian Howell 3-12.
For more phots from the game, click here.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.