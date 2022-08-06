SEATTLE — A night after hitting seven home runs and losing, the Los Angeles Angels needed just one long ball to hold off one of the hottest teams in baseball.
Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning as the Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win Friday against the Seattle Mariners.
The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra innings.
“It was a well played game in all facets,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We swung the bats well, didn’t punch a bunch across, but got the important ones when needed.”
Ward’s fly ball off Paul Sewald (3-3) was deep enough for Sierra to score easily and give the Angels the lead. Jimmy Herget pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to get the save.
Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to give the Angels a 3-0 lead that proved critical when Seattle rallied in the bottom half.
“Really impressed with those big hits late in the game like that when you haven’t done much offensively. These guys stepped up,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Seattle’s rally in the ninth started when Jesse Winker walked with one-out against Jesse Chavez (2-1). Pinch-hitter Jake Lamb singled, and with two outs, Adam Frazier doubled to score Winker.
Ty France dribbled a single into center field to score Lamb and Frazier and tied it at 3. Seattle had three hits through the first eight innings, then strung together three in the ninth.
“He’s a veteran guy. He’s done this before. He’s going to pitch some big innings late. He got a ground ball there, it just got through,” Nevin said of using Chavez in the ninth.
It was the first matchup between the teams since their wild brawl June 26 that resulted in multiple suspensions and a couple of injuries. Servais and Nevin said pregame the incident was in the past.
The Mariners’ rally ruined the night for Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, who was in line for his first victory since May 22. Sandoval threw 5 shutout innings relying heavily on off-speed pitches, and Aaron Loup and Jose Quijada kept the shutout going into the ninth.
“I wanted to go in with my best pitches and play the odds with the best stuff I got,” Sandoval said. “So, slider, change-up, is primarily my best two pitches, so I’m going to throw them as much as I can.”
Pitching was the story of the night until the ninth for each side. Sandoval stymied the Mariners into the sixth, and Seattle starter Robbie Ray was terrific for seven innings with 10 strikeouts.
The only damage against Ray came in the first when Luis Rengifo doubled and Jo Adell followed with a broken-bat single to give the Angels the early lead.
Ray was otherwise dominant after getting roughed up in his previous two starts, both against Houston. Ray scattered five hits and had his sixth start this season with at least 10 strikeouts.
“I think for me, more than just getting back on track, I feel like I’ve kind of found something with my delivery over the last week, just really getting into my lower half, and really feeling my drive down the mound,” Ray said.
ROSTER MOVES — Seattle added Lamb, who is the grandson of Clarkston’s Don and Joanne Poe, to the roster and designated for assignment outfielder Travis Jankowski. Lamb was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline and now gets the chance to play for his hometown team.
“I feel like I’ve gotten chills the past two days over and over and over,” Lamb said.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (wrist) is expected to pick up his baseball activity this weekend and should not need to go out on a rehab assignment when his stint on the injured list ends. ... Utility player Dylan Moore (back spasms) is quickly improving and could be ready when his time on the IL ends. ... Right-hander Diego Castillo (shoulder) threw a bullpen session. ... Left-hander Matthew Boyd (elbow), acquired at the trade deadline, likely will throw a live batting practice early next week before going out on a rehab assignment.
UP NEXT — The Angels will start right-hander Jaime Barria (1-1, 2.55) in the first game of the doubleheader. ... Mariners right-hander George Kirby (2-3, 3.56) makes his 15th start of the season. Kirby has been under pitch limits in his past two starts coming out of the All-Star break. Kirby allowed two runs struck out seven in four innings in his previous start against Houston.
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ward rf 4 0 1 1 Frazier rf-2b 4 1 1 1
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 France 1b 5 0 1 2
Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Adell lf 2 0 1 1 Santana dh 3 0 0 0
Moniak cf 0 1 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Stassi c 4 1 1 2 Raleigh c 5 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 1 1 0 0
Gosselin 3b 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 3 0 2 0
Sierra cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Lamb ph-rf 1 1 1 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Haggerty cf 3 0 0 0
Kelenic ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 34 3 6 3
Los Angeles 100 000 002 1 — 4
Seattle 000 000 003 0 — 3
DP—Los Angeles 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Los Angeles 5, Seattle 10. 2B—Rengifo (15), Frazier (15). HR—Stassi (7). SF—Ward (2). S—Velazquez (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval 51/3 3 0 0 4 5
Loup H,11 12/3 0 0 0 1 1
Quijada H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chavez W,1-0 1 3 3 3 1 1
Herget S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Ray 7 5 1 1 2 10
Swanson 1 2 0 0 0 2
Borucki 1 1 2 2 0 0
Sewald L,3-3 1 0 1 0 0 1
HBP—Sandoval 2 (Frazier, Santana), Borucki (Moniak). WP—Sandoval.
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T—3:36. A—42,654 (47,929).