ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jo Adell hit his first two major league home runs, Mike Trout drove in six and the Los Angeles Angels set a season high in runs as they routed the Seattle Mariners 16-3 on Saturday.
Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy (4-2), a subject of speculation ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, returned to early season form after giving up four runs in each of his last two starts. He allowed only one run, four hits and three walks in 5 innings.
The 21-year old Adell came into the game batting .175 and in the midst of a 4-for-28 slump. Justin Upton led off the second with a walk before Adell drove Justus Sheffield’s curveball 437 feet into the left field stands to put L.A. up 3-1.
“That is the sound of a power hitter right there,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.
Shed Long Jr. homered for Seattle in the ninth inning. Sheffield (2-3) allowed six runs and four hits in 4ž innings. Mariners’ pitchers had 11 walks, two with the bases loaded.
“The game got away from us and got ugly at the end,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 D.Fletchr 2b 5 2 2 0
Gordon ss 1 1 1 0 Ohtani dh 5 1 0 2
Haggerty lf 2 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 4 3 6
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 2
Bishop cf 1 0 1 1 Rengifo 3b 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 2
Nola c 2 0 0 0 Upton lf 2 1 0 1
Odom ph-c 1 0 0 0 Adell rf 5 2 2 3
Marmljos 1b 3 1 1 0 Bemboom c 4 3 2 0
Lopes dh-p 4 0 1 1 Simmons ss 3 3 2 0
Long Jr. 2b 4 1 1 1
Fraley rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 35 16 13 16
Seattle 010 000 011 — 3
Los Angeles 120 034 42x — 16
DP—Seattle 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Crawford (4), Marmolejos (2), Lopes (7), Rendon (4), Trout (2). HR—Long Jr. (3), Adell 2 (1), Trout (11). SB—Fraley (2). SF—Trout (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield, L, 2-3 42/3 4 6 6 4 6
Lopes 1 2 2 2 1 0
Gerber 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
A.Fletcher 2/3 3 4 4 2 0
Grotz 11/3 3 4 4 4 1
Los Angeles
Bundy, W, 3-2 51/3 4 1 1 3 3
Quijada 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0
Middleton 1 2 1 1 1 0
Bard 1 1 1 1 0 2
HBP—A.Fletcher (Bemboom), Grotz (Upton).
Umpires—Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—3:26.