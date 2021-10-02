SEATTLE — After all the one-run games they’ve played this season, the Seattle Mariners were waiting for their next late-game hero to emerge.
That clutch hit never was delivered for the Mariners. Now, Seattle finds itself needing help from others to see its 20-year postseason drought end.
Jose Suarez threw five strong innings and Brandon Marsh accounted for all the offense with a two-run double as the Los Angeles Angels landed a major blow to Seattle’s postseason hopes by beating the Mariners 2-1 on Friday.
Seattle dropped into a tie with Toronto, each one game behind Boston in the race for the second wild card in the American League. The Mariners had won 10 of their past 11 and started the day knowing a sweep of the Angels would at the very least force a tiebreaker game Monday.
They ended the night again needing help.
“We have played that game so many times this year it’s incredible,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “And when we’re in that game, we’ve just had a knack of coming up with the big hit, creating havoc out there on the bases and getting enough action to push across a run. Just didn’t happen tonight.”
Seattle failed at situational hitting in the seventh and missed its best chance to tie it. In the ninth, Kyle Seager led off with a double, but Raisel Igelsias recovered to get Luis Torrens, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic for his 34th save.
“We are where we are. We’re at the moment of truth, I guess. Tomorrow’s game is a big one,” Servais said.
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Marsh cf 4 0 1 2 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0
Mayfield 3b 4 0 1 0 Bauers pr 0 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 1 0
Lagares rf 3 0 1 0 Toro 2b 3 1 1 0
Rojas rf 0 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 1 1
Rengifo ss 3 1 1 0 Murphy c 1 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 2 1 0 0 Moore lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 30 1 5 1
Los Angeles 002 000 000 — 2
Seattle 010 000 000 — 1
DP—Los Angeles 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. 2B—Marsh (12), Kelenic (13), Seager (28). 3B—Torrens (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez W,8-8 5 3 1 1 2 5
Mayers H,17 1 1 0 0 1 0
Quijada H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cishek H,21 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias S,34-39 1 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales L,10-6 6 3 2 2 2 5
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Misiewicz 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Suarez (Crawford), Gonzales (Suzuki).
Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak ; First, Scott Barry ; Second, Dan Lassogna; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T—3:13. A—44,169 (47,929).