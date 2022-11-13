At the start of this past week, we had three high school football teams competing in postseason play. Now, we're down to just one, and its not a surprise as to who that is.
Kendrick's football team will be playing to run it back this coming week after rolling to a 38-8 win Saturday against Castleford in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal-round game at Lewiston's Bengal Field.
Here's what we learned from Week 12:
Head and shoulders above the rest
Before Kendrick began the season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Tigers (11-0) would be back in the state championship game.
What'd ya know? They're back for a second consecutive season, this time facing Dietrich (11-0) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
It will be a battle between two heavyweights in the classification who haven't played many competitive games this year. The two are among just five undefeated teams remaining in all of Idaho (Meridian in Class 5A, Bishop Kelly in Class 4A and Sugar-Salem in Class 3A are the others).
The Blue Devils allow just 11 points and score 58 points per outing. It's a juicy matchup pitting the irresistible force against the immovable object.
While most of Kendrick's games this season mostly have been centered around defense, this one could be dripping with offense.
The Tigers' streak of 426 unanswered points was snapped by Castleford, so the pressure's off there. Dietrich has the capability of scoring more than a touchdown.
Castleford already ended Kendrick's ridiculous unanswered point streak on Saturday, and Dietrich will surely score multiple times against the Tigers. The question becomes is can Kendrick close the deal?
Kamiah's season comes to an end
To some, Kamiah overachieved. To Nels Kludt and Kamiah's players, it was about what they expected.
Still, the Kubs saw their season come to an end Saturday with their 38-12 loss to Grace in an Idaho Class 1A Division I state semifinal game at Holt Arena.
Despite that, a team that was predicted to finish in the middle of the pack in the Whitepine League Division I standings clearly became the top dogs ... errr cats.
Kamiah (9-2) won eight consecutive games before the loss to the Grizzlies, and it had them on the ropes early in the game. Colton Ocain's second-quarter touchdown put the Kubs up 12-6.
However, a touchdown midway through the second quarter for Grace jump-started a string of 32 consecutive points to end the game and Kamiah' season.
It was an exceptional run for the Kubs, who return a good chunk of their roster in 2023.
Pomeroy just short
Pomeroy did exit early in the Washington Class 1B state tournament for the second consecutive season. Most importanly, on the other hand, the Pirates showed they weren't a mirage.
Pomeroy fell 26-22 to Wellpinit in the first round, but rallied from a 12-0 first-quarter deficit to get close.
The Pirates (8-3) were one of those teams during the regular season who would beat the teams they were supposed to beat and come up short against the teams who were above them in the Southeast 1B League standings.
Against the Redskins, who were considerably better on paper, Pomeroy hung around and made it a game in the late stages when maybe it shouldn't have. While the Pirates didn't advance, they have some positives to look forward to heading into next season.