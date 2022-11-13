Kendrick

Kendrick tight end Jagger Hewett, right, makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown in Saturday's Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal game against Castleford at Bengal Field in Lewiston.

 August Frank

At the start of this past week, we had three high school football teams competing in postseason play. Now, we're down to just one, and its not a surprise as to who that is.

Kendrick's football team will be playing to run it back this coming week after rolling to a 38-8 win Saturday against Castleford in an Idaho Class 1A Division II state semifinal-round game at Lewiston's Bengal Field.

