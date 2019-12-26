PULLMAN — It’s back to a hard truth for the Cougars: Pac-12 play is looming, and they surely wish they had more time.
Above all, the Washington State men’s basketball team is still ferreting out its rotation with one nonconference game to go.
“Pretty important position where we’ve been spotty (is) availability,” Cougs coach Kyle Smith said before his team took a break for the holidays. WSU returns to the Beasley Coliseum hardwood at 5 p.m. Sunday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the last opponent the Cougars will face before they open league play Jan. 2 welcoming USC.
Wazzu (8-4) will most likely enter its league opener with so-so depth in the backcourt and a to-be-determined minutes spread.
Smith said Texas State transfer point guard Jaylen Shead will at least miss the Cougars’ games next week against the L.A. schools with a reaggravated hip injury, originally sustained when he took a rough tumble during a Nov. 17 win over Idaho State.
Shead, a senior who’s dictated offensive tempo well but hasn’t quite found a scoring touch, has missed two games this season. His per-game averages stand at 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
“That hip has been chronic. Just shutting him down (for a couple of weeks) is probably the best,” Smith said. “It’s been a yeoman effort in trying to play injured. At some point, you just gotta make a decision. He’s a tough kid, not gonna use that as an out.”
In Shead’s stead, Smith must divvy up minutes at the point between Jervae Robinson — a capable defender but spotty shooter — and Isaac Bonton, also a shooting guard, and also a player who’s been nicked up.
Really, Shead is the lone natural point guard who’s prepared enough to play 25-plus minutes each night. Smith is trying to expedite freshman point guard Ryan Rapp’s development to pick up the inevitable slack. Rapp has also dealt with an injury since the preseason.
But should he stay consistent, Bonton might make a competent floor general.
Bonton was enthusiastic about the prospect of more playing time at point guard — he’d done it often and well in junior college, and he’d relish the chance to prove he’s capable.
“That was a knock on my game to start (my career),” Bonton said.
The Casper College (Wyo.) transfer seemed to snap out of his month-long offensive funk with a well-rounded outing against Incarnate Word on Dec. 21. He chalked up 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. The majority of his minutes came at the 1 spot.
Despite his five giveaways, Bonton deftly paced an offense that was at its most well-rounded of the year. Maybe his finest contributions came on penetration plays, when he drew attention to open opportunities for teammates, and doled out quick dishes.
“We’d seen that in practice,” Smith said of Bonton, who began his career at Montana State. “There’s an adjustment for a JC guy. He’s really aggressive. He had a rough start and I said, ‘Just keep playing, make sure you’re guarding. If we’re guarding, we’re OK.’
“He’s getting better. He’ll see more things. He can do it.”
Wazzu is hoping its renewed defensive gusto under Smith, coupled with steady production from another player or two, can make it competitive on all fronts in the Pac-12.
It’s why Smith’s been so adamant about prepping Rapp and Seattleite frosh Noah Williams, who’s come along nicely on defense. Also of note is the bump in springy forward-turned-guard Marvin Cannon’s playing time.
Earlier this season, his minutes floated around the mid-teens, but have climbed into the 20s as Smith searches for some kind of offensive continuity.
The 6-foot-7 Cannon adds another dimension, scoring-wise. Thanks to his length, he’s a tough defensive assignment inside. Cannon has played safe ball and flourished in transition, putting up 19 points in the past two games on 75 percent from the floor.
“We’ve been kinda chopping away the last three weeks or so (on offense),” Smith said. “Trust me, it’s been a focus. The goal was to get the competitive spirit on (the defensive) end of the floor. We’re definitely transitioning.”
THE RUNDOWN — The Cougars know they’ll probably be trotting out a big lineup with Shead injured, which could be good news: The paint is where they’ve become markedly more comfortable, restructuring passably the last month after Colorado State transfer big man Deion James announced he’d likely miss the year with a heart issue.
The frontcourt isn’t as sizable as one would hope, and sometimes toils on the glass, but its rotation is becoming sound.
Lanky Slovenia-born sophomore Aljaz Kunc is steadily refining his game, especially as a spot-up 3-point sharpshooter from the corners. Montana transfer Tony Miller, albeit undersized, is one of WSU’s most efficient scorers (6.4 ppg on 66.7 percent) and a stout defenseman. Senior forward Jeff Pollard has morphed into one of WSU’s most dependable players. Pollard averages 10 points and five boards per game, and shoots 52 percent.
“I love that guy. I think he’s good every night,” Smith said of Pollard, who nearly left the program after former coach Ernie Kent was fired in the spring. “He really anchors our defense. He’s smart. He’s always covering stuff up. He’s a good rebounder, dependable rebounder, and he blocks out every time.”
But WSU needs help on the back end from someone who isn’t named CJ Elleby, the star sophomore small forward who’ll take the ball up even more now.
He’s third in the league at 19.9 points per game, but has taken more 3s than anyone in the Pac-12 (74) and is shooting 29 percent from afar. WSU is last in the conference in long-ball percentage (40.8).
Rushed 3s have contributed to the Cougs’ offensive tempo rating. WSU is 58th in the country in possessions per 40 minutes (72), which indicates:
1) The Cougs are scoring a lot in transition, their offensive M.O.
2) When the offense is set up, their shots are quick, and maybe not ideal looks.
3) Recently, they’re committing turnovers early in the shot clock.
“Hopefully,” Smith said, “we get in a little rhythm and play consistently.”
