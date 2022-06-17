MOSCOW — Whether or not he earns the starting job in the fall, summer transfer quarterback J’Bore Gibbs fills arguably the biggest need on the Idaho football roster.
With the graduation of senior gunslinger Mike Beaudry, the Vandals were left without a veteran to push the young QBs and vie for the top spot on the depth chart.
Gibbs fills both roles and brings an intriguing skillset to boot.
The South Dakota State junior transfer will immediately battle sophomores Gevani McCoy and CJ Jordan the role of QB1.
And Gibbs joins the team perhaps a step ahead of where most transfers would be. He’s already familiar with coach Jason Eck and offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner — two of his coaches during his time with the Jackrabbits.
“Coach (Luke) Schleusner and I have a lot of familiarity with him; he was our starting quarterback to start the year in 2019 at South Dakota State,” Eck said in a release announcing Gibbs’ signing. “He played very well in the narrow loss to Minnesota in a real tough environment for someone’s first college start.”
The junior was plagued with injuries during his time at SDSU, including ACL tears in both knees. But he also flashed brilliance and poise as a young quarterback.
In just six games as a freshman in 2019, he passed for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing for four more TDs. Although he’s listed as a junior, he can potentially appeal for an extra season due to an injury redshirt.
The addition of Gibbs also provides the latest episode in a fluctuating quarterback saga this spring and summer.
The Vandals at one point had seven quarterbacks on the roster during spring camp, “the biggest quarterback room” Schleusner and crew had been a part of.
Then the walk-ons and folks lower on the depth chart understandably decided to jump ship, and UI was eventually left with just three: Jordan, McCoy and true freshman Tyler Webb.
Now, Gibbs and incoming freshmen Ridge Docekal (Saguaro High, Scottsdale, Ariz.) and Jack Layne (Lake Oswego, Ore.) have joined for summer conditioning, bringing the Vandals back up to a healthy six.
With all the fluctuation this spring and summer, it seems like the QB room is settled and ready for the grind. Here’s a brief look at each quarterback:
Gibbs
The most experienced but also the biggest question mark. How quickly can he get up to speed and can he stay healthy?
Jordan
The sophomore from Portland, Ore., won a long QB battle with Beaudry four games into the 2021 season only to injure his shoulder against UC Davis and be done for the year. He completed just 45.2 percent of his passes, tossing a pair of touchdowns and interceptions. But the fact that he became the starter as a freshman before going down shows coaches like what they see.
McCoy
The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native might be the most intriguing player at the position. After starting the fall as a fourth-string quarterback, McCoy was thrust into the starting role as a true freshman Oct. 16 against No. 2 Eastern Washington because of injuries. McCoy was literally thrown into the fire on EWU’s blazing red turf, going 7-of-14 for 82 yards and two interceptions, but showing poise enough to earn praise from then-coach Paul Petrino and EWU coach Aaron Best in postgame interviews.
In the spring, he edged slightly ahead of Jordan for the starting role.
Trio of true freshmen
True freshmen usually need a year or two under their belts in the college ranks before they’re ready for starting duties, although it’s not entirely unprecedented for one to get the job. A notable example comes from in-state rival Boise State, where Kellen Moore started as a true freshman in 2008 and went on to become the winningest QB in NCAA history.
Obviously, that’s quite an extreme example, but Docekal, Layne and Webb will have all of fall camp to get up to speed and try to turn some heads.
