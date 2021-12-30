An unslated family duel now staring the Akeys in the face

On what turned out to be Manic Monday in the Washington State and Central Michigan football orbits, Molly Akey wended her way on a multi-leg flight from Michigan to Tucson, Ariz.
So she got the news piecemeal.
During an unscheduled fuel stop in Oklahoma City, she switched on her phone and heard rumblings about Boise State. When she landed in Tucson, she took in rumors about Washington State.
It began seeming possible, maybe plausible, her bowl experience would turn into an impromptu family feud.
Sure enough, her husband, Robb, will go against her son, Dan, albeit at differing levels of recompense, when Central Michigan faces WSU in the Sun Bowl at 9 a.m. Pacific on Friday (CBS) in El Paso, Texas.
“Things were changing by the minute,” Molly Akey said Wednesday from Tucson. “We heard rumors, but we always had the feeling that’s what it was going to be. That was just super-cool.”
Robb Akey, formerly a WSU assistant and University of Idaho head coach, now is a third-year defensive coordinator for the Chippewas. The younger of his and Molly’s two sons, Dan, is a Wazzu senior and football student assistant, now working for his third Cougar coach.
Each coaching staff had spent recent weeks game-planning for other opponents. Then the pandemic doubled down on its campaign to disrupt college football.
The Cougars learned Sunday that Miami (Fla.) was pulling out of the Sun Bowl because of a virus outbreak on its team, and the next day the Chippewas got similar news from Boise State, which was supposed to be their adversary Friday in the Arizona Bowl.
After a mad scramble Monday, officials announced the Arizona Bowl would be canceled and the same day, the Chippewas said they would make a four-hour bus ride from Tucson to El Paso and face the Cougars in a recast Sun Bowl.
“We’ve just rolled with the punches,” said Molly, who’ll be part of the caravan to Texas today, along with her elder son Jack. “We’re having a great time here in Tucson, and everyone is so happy to have a game.”
Jack Akey, a former standout athlete at Moscow High School, now is a senior at Central Michigan, focusing on academics rather than sports but with aspirations of becoming a football coach. Dan concentrated on basketball rather than football at Moscow, but he too wants to be a football coach.
They’re each getting a glimpse of how unpredictable the coaching profession can be.
“I’m just super grateful for the opportunity,” Dan said by phone Wednesday from El Paso. “I never imagined I would be coaching against my dad, especially under these circumstances.
“My entire life growing up, being on his sideline, watching him closely, doing what he does — it’s going to be really weird pregame when we get down on the field and he’s wearing a different color than me. But I’m excited for it. There are bragging rights on the line.”
Dan works with the Wazzu offense, particularly the scout team, as an unpaid student assistant working toward a degree in business. He’s made plenty of adjustments along the way under coaches Mike Leach, Nick Rolovich and now the newly hired Jake Dickert. The past few days have required more quick shifts.
For his father and other full-time coaches, for each school, the word “adjustment” hardly does the matter justice.
“They had been game-planning for Boise State this whole time,” Molly said of the Central Michigan staff. “So (Robb) has been getting in at 4 in the morning, because he’s had to completely change everything. He’s burning the midnight oil — they all have been. And I’m sure Washington State is doing the same thing — they were planning for Miami. It’s going to be really interesting to see how this all plays out.”
The Akeys have deep ties to the Palouse and the Quad Cities. Molly is the daughter of former Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Dick Hannan and the sister of ex-LCSC hoops star Greg Hannan.
Her husband spent eight years coaching at Wazzu, including four as defensive coordinator, before heading the Idaho program for five-plus seasons and leading the Vandals to a stirring Humanitarian Bowl win in 2009.
But Molly won’t be conflicted as a fan in this one. Until her sons get done with school, Robb is the only Akey getting paid to coach.
“We had great times with the Cougs and we love all the people,” Molly said. “But we’re Chippewas now, and we want to win this game.”
Virginia D-lineman to transfer to WSU
Washington State announced the signing of a defensive lineman Nusi Malani, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound transfer from Virginia who played for Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif.
Malani, who will enroll for the WSU spring semester, played in eight games for the Cavaliers this past season, making eight tackles.
