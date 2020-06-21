Dear Addison and Nolan,
It’s a wrought time in our society. Sometimes the simplest things can seem so complex. I wish I knew the answers to all the questions that you have. You’re only 8 and 7, so I don’t expect you to understand everything that’s going on around you.
But if there’s something I want you to know, it’s that there are people out there to help you. No matter what you face.
Your dad learned that this week more than he’ll ever know.
People think all lives matter. That’s true, to a certain extent. But you have to walk a mile in their shoes to completely understand the trials and tribulations they’ve endured as a person.
For example, people hide certain things from others that they don’t want to let out until it could be too late. I ran into this instance during the week. I talked to another dad, whose son is dealing with different kinds of issues, and the one thing that came first and foremost in my mind was making sure this person was OK. I remembered a situation that happened in the not-too-distant past of another person who was dealing with the same issues and I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to be the cause of this happening.’
We talked for about 20 minutes. I told him about the fact Nolan has issues of his own, and how we deal with these things every day. About how difficult it’s been. About how lucky I feel right now about where you guys are at age-wise and how you don’t have to deal with some of the stuff that’s going on in the world right now.
When I hung up the phone with this person, I assured him that I would do everything I could to make sure we would take care of his child, just like I would make sure I would take care of you.
During the past four weeks in particular, I’ve been pondering how to talk to you about race. But you guys probably have taught me more about that than anything.
I remember all the times Addison would play with her friend, Jordyn, back when we were in Toledo, and the joy that brought not just to her, but to you, Nolan, as well. And how much of what it seemed to feel like a simpler time.
Your mother and I have raised you to be loving, caring, respectful. We’ve tried to listen, tried to talk, tried to teach. Sometimes, I have to remember that in my job.
Recent events have made me reflect on that, and I am trying to do more listening, less talking. More reaching out, more encouraging.
I hope in doing so, that your mother and I are setting the tone for the two of you down the road, that when you grow up you won’t make some of the same mistakes we’ve made, not just your mother and father, but those of us in society as a whole.
You know me. But others might look at me and say I’m a white man of privilege. That’s true. I do not know the struggles of what it is like to be anyone other than myself. I never have and never will. I don’t understand the plight of my fellow individuals.
What I do know is I want to learn more. I feel as if we’re all imperfect. I am imperfect. I’ve never professed to be an angel. I’m sure I have crosses to bear and I’m sure someday I will atone for any sin I have committed.
But if I could only know, only understand what it’s like. I’ll never know that feeling. I can only offer my hand in friendship.
Issues like these in society right now, are something I hope you’ll never have to deal with. I hope we can solve them so you guys can worry about much simpler things, such as what dress Addison is going to wear for her first date, or how Nolan wants to have his hair cut.
Until then, all I can do is continue being Dad and trying my best to explain these things to you and to set a good example for you.
I love you to the moon and back.
