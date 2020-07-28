An apprentice no more

Fifteen years ago, Asotin’s Josie Johnsen completed her high school volleyball career under the tutelage of her father, then-head-coach Tom Tower.
Now, she is following in his footsteps, assuming the role of head coach for the Panthers as they head into an unusual season with a schedule that has been restructured in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of the best coaches come from those families that have coaching in their blood,” said acting Asotin athletic director Brendan Johnson.
Johnsen brings to the position considerable familiarity with her roster, having served as Asotin’s assistant coach under Marie Huffman for the last four years. Huffman recently left Asotin to become Clarkston head coach, and she encouraged Johnsen to step up as her successor with the Panthers.
“(Huffman is) actually one of my very good friends,” Johnsen said. “So she told me she was going to try for the Clarkston position and wanted me to try to take over at Asotin, so I applied and I got it. I was excited.”
Johnson said there were “a couple things that jumped out” about Johnsen’s merits as a head coach applicant.
“Josie’s very strong with her relationship-building with her student athletes,” he noted. “There were many student-athletes that reached out that were in support of her taking that head coach position. She has a very strong tactical background, especially serving under Marie and being able to learn under Marie.”
In 2018, Huffman and Johnsen guided the Panthers to their first Washington 2B state tournament berth in five years, though the team fell short of qualifying for a return trip last fall.
In addition to her experience playing and coaching at Asotin, Johnsen’s credentials include having studied to be a personal trainer at the University of Hawaii and Eastern Washington and coached club volleyball for the Snake River Juniors. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Josh Johnsen, with whom she has two children.
Since being hired, Johnsen has held a series of open gym sessions for the team over the past three weeks.
“I’ve had about anywhere from 20 to 25 girls each time,” Johnsen said, though new state policies will require her to limit future open gyms to 10 participants at a time. “We have a big group of seniors this year, and they’re all so positive and work well together, and they’re excited for the season even though it’s going to be a little bit different. They’re all staying positive, so I’m excited.
“We also have a lot of really talented girls coming up in the sophomore class.”
Returning leaders for Asotin include senior setter Maddie Shriver and junior defensive standout Izzy Bailey.
Under WIAA regulations, Johnsen will be able to continue working with the players through Aug. 16 before she is “done till (the) season,” which is now scheduled to be held in a delayed and shortened format from March through April. The current schedule will see the Panthers play in a combined Northeast/Southeast 2B League, facing each other member team once prior to the district tournament.
“I’m just happy that it’s not canceled,” Johnsen said of the season, noting also that she was “excited to play more different teams” with the merging of the leagues.
“I’m really excited to coach these girls and just kind of mentor them through life as well,” she said. “I love volleyball, but the girls are really more my passion — to just be somebody that is there for them and loves them — so I’m excited for that.”
