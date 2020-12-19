Toward the end of other disappointing Washington State football seasons, players and coaches often have consoled themselves with the refrain, “This is our bowl game.”
Usually they mean the Apple Cup. This time, they mean an ordinary road trip to Salt Lake City.
Having renounced potential bowl invitations because of the endless trials of playing football amid a pandemic, the Cougars (1-2, 1-2) conclude one of the strangest seasons in school history today with a Pac-12 game against Utah (2-2, 2-2).
In regard to biorhythms and sleep patterns, it will be one of WSU’s earliest kickoff times ever — 10:30 a.m. Pacific (FS1), at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake, which is in the Mountain time zone.
Yet again, the cononvirus will play a direct role. Cougars starting safety Ayden Hector announced on Instagram on Friday he tested positive for the virus and won’t be available. It wasn’t known if other players were affected, but a WSU spokesman said the team arrived in Utah and was expecting to play.
The Cougars won’t be stunned if that somehow changes. They were warming up to play Dec. 12 in Pullman when a positive test among the California Bears pushed that team below the Pac-12 standard for available players, and the game was canceled less than two hours before kickoff.
The Cougs have known for a week there’d be no Apple Cup against rival Washington to sweeten a sour season. That was one of two WSU games scrapped in November because of a virus outbreak in the Cougar camp, and hopes for a rescheduled Apple Cup later were dashed by an outbreak among the Huskies.
Three days after WSU coach Nick Rolovich announced his team won’t seek a bowl bid, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham did the same Friday, saying his players voted against the idea. So today’s ostensible game will be a bowl for the Utes too.
That could make for a high-intensity contest. But that’s what the Cougars expect from Utah anyway.
“Any team that’s coached by Kyle Whittingham is going to be a tough, physical, passionate, love-playing-football team,” Rolovich said. “There’s a physicality in his brand that has been developed, and for a long time. You know you’re probably going to be sore the next day. Our challenge is to make sure they’re sore too.”
The Utes are favored by 10½ points, coming off a 38-21 win against previously undefeated Colorado. They’re getting 111 rushing yards per game from freshman Ty Jordan, and their young defense is maturing quickly behind 6-foot-3 junior linebacker Devin Lloyd, a finalist for the Butkus Award.
Rolovich, who coached Hawaii before taking the WSU job this year, remembers Lloyd paying a recruiting visit to Honolulu as an underrated prospect out of Chula Vista, Calif., seemingly headed for one of Hawaii’s adversaries in the Mountain West Conference, UNLV.
“You could tell he was going to fill out more — he was such a good athlete, with his length,” Rolovich said. “I remember saying, ‘Who can we call in the Pac-12 to make sure he’s out of the conference?’ Lo and behold, we get to go against him.”
It’s anyone’s guess how efficient the Cougars will be. They’ve played only once in the past five weeks, and true freshman quarteback Jayden de Laura struggled in a 38-13 loss at USC on Dec. 6. Star running back Max Borghi has been sidelined all season with an undisclosed back problem and is questionable again today.
Rolovich just hopes the Cougars — one final time — will bring to football the same fortitude they’ve brought to the absence of it.
“I feel like we’ve had a 15-game season — then you look back and we’ve played three games,” he said after a lively practice Monday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for this team, the guys that we were just at practice with. I told them, ‘To me, you guys are some real savages.’ They’ve got a real strong mindset and theyv’e got a love for each other that’s keeping each other going.”
