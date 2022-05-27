After a year away and a 2021 that seemed far from normal, the Avista NAIA World Series almost is fully back.
Gone will be most of the restrictions that were in place a year ago. Fans will be able to come and go from Harris Field sans masks. There will be no full-on testing of athletes, no panic-stricken officials behind the scenes worried if players are intermingling with those who possibly could be infected with the coronavirus.
Yes, there will be precautions taken. Yes, the pandemic still is here as cases are rising, once again, in the United States.
But for the first time since 2019, the Series almost will feel like ... a Series. And that means ... play ball!
“It’s nice not to have to test and all of the other precautions, which are necessary,” fourth-year Lewis-Clark State coach Jake Taylor said. “I do understand that. But it is nice to come out and be able to stand next to somebody, shake their hand, give some people a hug you haven’t seen in a while.”
The 10-team tournament to crown the 2022 national champion begins today. Four games are on the schedule at Harris Field on the LCSC campus.
The top two seeds, Southeastern (Fla.) (54-3) and Tennessee Wesleyan (54-6), will have today off and play in the two late games Saturday.
First pitch of the first game in the tournament is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., weather permitting, and it’s a doozy. Defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett (45-14), winners of the Lawrenceville (Ga.) bracket, takes on rookie MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) (39-16), which won the Oklahoma City bracket in the Opening Round by beating the top-seeded, third-ranked and host Stars in a winner-take-all game.
“It’s a business trip, it’s not a vacation trip,” third-year Grizzlies coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “For us, we’re not tourists. We’re trying to turn Lewiston into Lawrenceville (Ga.) really quick. We want to be in our routine and inside what we do and make this our home field really quickly.”
Up next on the docket are two veterans around here, as fourth-seeded LSU Shreveport (51-6) plays No. 5 seed Bellevue (Neb.) (48-11) at approximately 11:30 a.m. The Pilots earned a return trip here thanks to two victories against Loyola (La.) in the championship round of the Opening Round. The Bruins also were forced to a winner-take-all game before beating Concordia (Neb.).
“This is a culmination of everything we’ve worked for,” Bellevue coach Duane Monlux said. “We’re going to go out, we’re going to play loose, we’re going to play hard and we’re going to have fun. I want (our players) to enjoy the experience of being out here.”
The third game is newcomer against longtime stalwart as No. 10 seed Webber International (Fla.) (41-20) will play seventh-seeded Faulkner (Ala.) (37-15) at approximately 3 p.m. The Warriors are making their first appearance in the Series after beating top-seeded and eighth-ranked St. Thomas (Fla.) in an if-necessary game in the Miami Gardens (Fla.) bracket. The Eagles won all three games in the Montgomery (Ala.) bracket.
The two teams played a three-game series Feb. 18-19. Webber International swept. Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy, whose team is making its 10th Series appearance, is not taking anything for granted thanks to that experience three months ago.
“All I know out here is you don’t know anything,” said McCarthy, who has 17 first-year players on his team. “There’s nothing figured out out here. The whole idea of being out here more gives you any kind of edge is absolutely false, because all of these guys don’t know what it feels like to be in this stadium and play in front of this crowd. This is their first chance to compete for a national championship.”
In the nightcap, the local heroes will take on newbies as third-seeded LCSC (54-5) will play No. 6 seed Westmont (Calif.) (45-11). The Warriors were taken to a winner-take-all game against British Columbia, but in the teams’ ninth meeting of the season, LCSC emerged with a win in an Opening Round held here. The California Warriors, the ninth-ranked team in the country, won all three games in the Santa Barbara (Calif.) bracket.
“We’re battle-tested now,” Taylor said of having to go through an Opening Round. “We’re hardened a little bit. It’s good to compete in that situation and everything riding to this week.”
That game takes place at approximately 7 p.m. Preceding that will be the opening ceremony, which for the second consecutive season, will take place on the videoboard in right field.
That’s not the only thing that will look similar to the 2021 event. Before the pandemic, teams would make annual visits to area elementary schools. However, because of ongoing COVID-19 issues, that was scrapped for the second consecutive season.
What is new, you ask? Well, fans of a frosty beverage are in for a treat, as there will be a hospitality area where patrons can purchase alcoholic refreshments. It actually was scheduled to launch last year, but the pandemic put the kibosh on that. The beer garden will be in the fenced multiuse field directly across Sixth Street from Harris Field. Cost is $5 to enter, then cost for refreshments. It is cash only. All proceeds are going to sport expansion.
What remains the same? All games will be televised on SWX, except for the final three, which will be streamed on ESPN3. All Warrior games will be broadcast over-the-air on KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5). The remaining games will be streamed on the radio station’s website, koze.com.
There will be four games today, Saturday and Monday, starting at 8:30 a.m. each day. Tuesday’s three games will take place at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will be two games Wednesday, at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The championship game is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with an if-necessary game at 6:30 p.m. June 3.
Single-game tickets are $17, and reserved tickets are $25 and go on sale each day. A reserved tournament pass, which gets an individual into every game of the Series, is $106 per person. A general admission, all-tournament pass is $63.60 per person.
Each day there will be promotions. Saturday is family day, Monday is All-American day, Tuesday is rally towel day, Wednesday is ball day and Thursday is bat day.
