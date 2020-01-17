Allen’s big day can’t lift UI over rival EWU

MOSCOW — Chance Garvin’s desperation, half-court heave was wide left at the buzzer, and the Idaho men’s basketball team was left with a familiar feeling Thursday at Cowan Spectrum.
Regional rival Eastern Washington beat the Vandals 78-75 in a nail-biter that dropped Idaho to 1-4 in Big Sky Conference play — with all four losses coming by three-or-fewer points.
Close losses have been a theme of the conference season for Idaho (5-11 overall).
“It’s already getting old, man,” said UI guard Trevon Allen, who tallied a game-high 23 points. “We’re right there. We know we’re right there.
“It’s something we need to work and find out what it is that’s causing us to be on the lower end of these close games. But we’re putting ourselves in the right position — just need to find a way to win.”
Allen surpassed the 1,000-point mark on his first bucket of the game in the first quarter. The Lapwai and Clarkston High School product is the 17th Vandal to reach the benchmark.
“Big milestone I was looking forward to,” Allen said. “It’s tough when it’s a loss.”
It was no surprise it was a close game between the Vandals and rival Eagles (10-6, 3-2). The last time the teams met at Cowan, Idaho won 74-71 in 2019.
The latest edition was similar, with the teams trading the lead 10 times and tying another 10.
Neither team could find space in the first half, with EWU leading 35-31 at halftime. The Eagles stretched their lead to 10 midway through the second half before Idaho rallied back.
Allen’s fast-break layup with 9:03 to go put the Vandals ahead 51-49 and capped a 12-0 Idaho run.
From there, the game was a clinic of clutch basketball. Six ties and three lead changes came in the final nine minutes of fast-paced, back-and-forth play.
A Damen Thacker 3 gave UI a 74-73 lead — its last of the game — only for EWU’s Jack Perry to answer with a triple on the other end with 16 seconds left.
The Vandals had two chances to extend the game late, but Thacker’s pass with 4.3 seconds left was stolen at midcourt and Garvin’s half-court shot would’ve been a miracle.
Idaho’s centers Scott Blakney (14 points) and Jack Wilson (10) joined Allen in double figures.
The Eagles were led by the trio of Kim Aiken Jr. with 18 points, Jacob Davison with 17 and Ellis Magnuson with 16.
“We tried like heck to fight and compete with them,” said UI interim coach Zac Claus, an EWU grad. “There was a reason that those guys were picked to win the league. They’re talented, they’re fun to watch and they’re going to be a handful for the rest of the season.”
E. WASHINGTON (10-6)
Aiken 6-13 1-2 18, Magnuson 4-8 5-5 16, Davison 6-13 3-4 17, Perry 3-4 0-0 7, Peatling 3-4 2-3 9, Rouse 2-6 1-5 5, T.Groves 2-2 2-2 6, J.Groves 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 14-21 78.
IDAHO (5-11)
Allen 8-19 4-4 23, Garvin 0-3 3-4 3, Thacker 3-5 0-0 7, Blakney 6-7 2-4 14, Dixon 2-4 0-0 4, Thiombane 1-3 1-2 3, Fraser 3-9 1-2 7, Forrest 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 3-7 4-6 10, Christmas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-22 75.
Halftime — E. Washington, 35-31. 3-point goals — E. Washington 12-28 (Aiken 5-11, Magnuson 3-6, Davison 2-5, Peatling 1-1, Perry 1-2, Rouse 0-1, J.Groves 0-2), Idaho 4-13 (Allen 3-5, Thacker 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Fraser 0-2, Garvin 0-2). Fouled out — Blakney. Rebounds — E. Washington 29 (Aiken, T.Groves 8), Idaho 37 (Fraser 8). Assists — E. Washington 19 (Aiken 6), Idaho 15 (Fraser 4). Total fouls — E. Washington 19, Idaho 21. A—1,110.
