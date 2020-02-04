AREA COLLEGES
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trevon Allen went off for 27 points and eight rebounds as the Idaho men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak and notched its first road win of the season by beating Sacramento State 67-53 on Monday night.
The Vandals (6-15, 2-8) led wire to wire and got a balanced performance from Allen, who shot 7-of-8 from the foul line and made three steals.
Bryce Fowler scored 14 points for the Hornets (11-9, 4-7).
Marquell Fraser had 10 points and six rebounds for the Vandals, Jack Wilson added eight points and Gabe Quinnett tallied six.
Idaho led 39-23 at halftime.
“We built (the lead) by taking great shots, executing, getting the looks that we wanted and not settling for questionable jumpers,” UI interim coach Zac Claus said. “We expended some energy in the first half creating that distance. We took care of the ball for the first 20 minutes.”
IDAHO (6-15)
Blakney 2-7 0-2 4, Forrest 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 9-18 7-8 27, Fraser 4-6 2-4 10, Thacker 1-3 2-2 4, Quinnett 2-2 0-0 6, Wilson 3-6 2-2 8, Dixon 0-0 1-2 1, Thiombane 1-1 1-2 3, Christmas 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-46 15-24 67.
SACRAMENTO ST. (11-9)
Esposito 3-9 0-0 7, Patton 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 2-6 0-0 4, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 1-4 0-0 2, Nwachukwu 3-8 1-2 7, Fowler 5-15 2-2 14, McCullough 2-8 0-0 4, FitzPatrick 3-7 0-0 9, Bridges 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobs 1-3 0-0 2, Greabell 0-2 0-0 0, Cooke-Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Monteiro 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-68 3-4 53.
Halftime_Idaho 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 4-6 (Quinnett 2-2, Allen 2-4), Sacramento St. 6-26 (FitzPatrick 3-7, Fowler 2-8, Esposito 1-1, Bridges 0-1, Davis 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Greabell 0-2, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 0-2, McCullough 0-3). Rebounds_Idaho 37 (Allen 8), Sacramento St. 27 (Fowler 8). Assists_Idaho 11 (Thiombane 3), Sacramento St. 13 (Davis, Fowler 4). Total Fouls_Idaho 10, Sacramento St. 21. A_612 (1,012).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho 70, Sac 44
MOSCOW — Gina Marzen scored 18 points and Natalie Klinker grabbed 13 rebounds as Idaho overcame an early deficit to clobber Sacramento State in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game at the Kibbie Dome.
The Vandals trailed 15-6 after a quarter but dominated the second half 47-19.
Marxen notched six assists and hit four 3-pointers for Idaho (13-6, 8-2), and Beyonce Bea added 14 points. Lizzy Klinker contributed 10 points and eight rebounds as the Vandals won the boards column 50-36. They also had 17 assists to the Hornets’ six.
Isabelle Hadden came off the bench to shoot 4-of-4 for Idaho.
Summer Menke scored 13 points for Sacramento State (6-14, 4-7).
SACRAMENTO STATE (6-14, 4-7)
Nicholas 4-5 0-0 8, C. King 1-12 0-0 2, Bade 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan Olivares 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 1-2 4, Menke 3-8 6-7 13, Enger 3-10 1-2 8, Burks 3-8 1-2 7, Coe 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Enochs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 9-13 44.
IDAHO (13-6, 8-2)
N. Klinker 2-5 0-0 4, Christopher 2-5 0-0 5, Pulliam 0-6 0-0 0, Marxen 5-11 4-4 18, L. Klinker 4-6 2-4 10, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Bea 5-10 4-5 14, Hadden 4-4 0-0 8, J. King 1-3 0-0 2, Kirby 2-8 0-0 6, Milne 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 10-13 70.
Sacramento St. 15 10 10 9—44
Idaho 6 17 25 22—70
3-point goalst — Sacramento State 3-16 (C. King 0-1, Bade 0-1, Olivares 0-1, Johnson 1-4, Menke 1-4, Enger 1-4, Burks 0-1), Idaho 8-31 (Christopher 1-1, Pulliam 0-5, Marxen 4-10, Jones 0-4, Bea 0-2, J. King 1-3, Kirby 2-6). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Sacramento State 36 (C. King 12), Idaho 50 (N. Klinker 13). Assists — Sacramento State 7 (C. King 4), Idaho 17 (Marxen 6). Total fouls — Sacramento State 13, Idaho 13. A — 822.
Edmiston honored by FC
Jansen Edmiston of Lewis-Clark State was named Player of the Week on Monday in Frontier Conference women’s basketball. She scored a combined 39 points in two wins.
FOOTBALLUI adds a Nash, loses one
MOSCOW — The Idaho football team got a commitment from former Montana cornerback Dareon Nash on Monday afternoon. An hour later, the program confirmed that redshirt sophomore corner Christian Nash is no longer with the team.
Dareon Nash, a redshirt senior, announced his commitment over Instagram. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Covina, Calif., product played in 36 games in three years with the Griz.
Last year, he registered 39 tackles, two interceptions and broke up 11 passes.
He nabbed five picks in his career with Montana, which finished the 2019 season ranked No. 7 in the Football Championship Subdivision after losing to Weber State 17-10 in the national quarterfinals.
Christian Nash played in every game for the 5-7 Vandals last year as a freshman, and was a projected starter in 2020.
The former Utah State transfer, who’s from Chandler, Ariz., had 41 tackles, seven pass break-ups and a pick — against Montana.
UI coach Paul Petrino had noted Christian Nash’s development as key in the Vandals’ improved play in the defensive backfield.