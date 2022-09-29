TORONTO — Aaron Judge had gone seven games since his last home run, 34 plate appearances of fans quieting to a hush and snapping photos with every pitch.

Then with the score tied in the seventh inning Wednesday, he drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker to left, a no doubt rocket to tie Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, what many fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard for the sport.

