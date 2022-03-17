TAMPA, Fla. — The cardboard cutouts are gone. Same with all that phony, pumped-in stadium noise. For players, there’s no more face masks in dugouts or clubhouses. Far less spitting into testing cups too.
Yet, amid COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and New York, one thing has become clear in the past week as baseball speeds toward the 2022 season:
“Life is not back to normal yet,” Yankees reliever Zack Britton said Wednesday.
Fans of the Yankees and Mets were shaken Tuesday by confirmation from New York City that the same private employer vaccine mandate that has sidelined NBA star Kyrie Irving for Brooklyn Nets’ home games also would apply at the outdoor baseball parks in the Bronx and Queens.
That concern ratcheted to another level after Yankees star Aaron Judge took a hard side-step when asked if he was vaccinated.
The Mets also could be seriously affected. Last year, they were among six teams that did not reach the 85 percent vaccination rate among on-field staff, including players, necessary for relaxed virus protocols under Major League Baseball’s health and safety plan.
Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner said team president Randy Levine is speaking with the city about finding a solution before opening day April 7.
New York City mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference athletes were not his top concern but added he would work with MLB.
“We’re going to do an analysis. Baseball season is not tomorrow. It’s not next week. We are going to work this out. We will ensure the safety of New Yorkers without continuing the spread of COVID,” he said, adding “but I’m not going to be rushed in based on a season schedule.”
Britton, a member of the players’ association’s executive subcommittee, said the union also was in communication with government officials and had anticipated there might be complications.
“We knew just because the Irving stuff was going on,” Britton said. “I think the indoor-outdoor venue was maybe like a little bit of a question mark on that. But I think it was something that we knew might be something we needed to tackle before the season starts.”
“Hopefully logic prevails,” first-year Mets ace and fellow subcommittee member Max Scherzer told reporters.
The union and league agreed as part of a new labor contract settled last week that unvaccinated players won’t receive pay or service time if they miss games in Toronto against the Blue Jays because of Canada’s vaccine requirement for entry. The boarder issues have led to speculation about an unusual homefield advantage for the Jays.
The Boston Red Sox are better prepared for that after several players were vaccinated this offseason, including Xander Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo. The team failed to reach 85 percent vaccination last year and was hit hard by the virus late in the season.
Ace left-hander Chris Sale said he has chosen to remain unvaccinated, but he’ll miss Boston’s first visit to Toronto from April 25-28 anyway because of a stress fracture in his rib cage.
Much else about the sport will take significant steps toward normalcy.
Under updated health and safety protocols announced, intake COVID-19 testing remains, but after that, players will only be tested when showing signs or reporting symptoms. Players and team personnel only have to wear masks in clubhouses and other indoor areas if mandated by local regulations.
“I know it does help guys’ mentality throughout the year, where they can have family and they can go see family,” Oakland pitcher Daulton Jeffries said. “Just to give them a little bit of a break from the baseball grind.”
The league also is maintaining an ability to move games if the public health situation in an area deteriorates and will “postpone games only if necessary to protect the health and safety of club personnel, players and umpires.” The COVID-19 injured list remains, but players with a positive test can exit with two negative tests.
“It’s good to have things feel more normal,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And it definitely feels that way.”