The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team picked a fine time to have one of its best all-around games of the season.
The 22nd-ranked Warriors had five players score in double figures in a 92-40 rout of Cascade Conference foe Walla Walla on Tuesday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“The girls did a tremendous job sharing the basketball, running the floor and knocking down the 3-point shot,” associate coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Our girls really did a good job of taking care of the basketball and I am really pleased about the overall team effort and win tonight.”
Sophomore Callie Stevens finished with 26 points and four assists for the Warriors (21-3, 15-3), winners of nine straight overall and 12 in a row when they’ve actually taken the court. Sophomore forward Maddie Holm added 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, who is a former Moscow High School player, had 13 points. Junior guard Rachel Schroeder finished with 12 points in 18 minutes of reserve action. Freshman guard Ellie Sander chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds in coming off the bench.
Isabella Robles had 13 points to lead the Wolves (2-23, 1-17), who have lost 18 of their past 19 games. Clara Wiltgen finished with 12 points.
With the win, the Warriors remained in first place, tied with Southern Oregon (22-4, 15-3), which beat Oregon Tech 71-67 in overtime. The two teams are a full game up on Eastern Oregon (17-9, 14-4) and two games ahead of Bushnell (16-10, 13-5) with four games remaining.
LCSC scored the first 11 points of the game and 21 of the first 24 points to put things into cruise control immediately. Walla Walla never got closer than that the rest of the way, and the Warriors held a 55-point lead late in the contest.
The Warriors shot the ball well, going 34-for-66 (51.5 percent) from the field, including 19-of-36 (52.8 percent) on 3s. They outrebounded Walla Walla 44-32 and held distinct advantages in points in the paint (20-6), bench points (33-2), second-chance points (5-0) and points off turnovers (17-3).
“We love to see 24 assists on 34 made field goals,” Orlandi said. “Adyson (Clabby) did a great job distributing the ball with her nine assists, and to do it with no turnovers was fantastic.”
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bushnell.
WALLA WALLA (2-23, 1-17)
Robles 4-13 1-2 13, Quintana 0-4 0-0 0, Casem 3-10 1-2 8, Montes 2-11 1-2 5, Wiltgen 4-14 0-0 12, Follett 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 14-56 3-6 40.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-3, 15-3)
Muehlhausen 2-5 0-0 4, Holm 6-11 0-0 14, Stevens 9-12 2-3 26, Broyles 5-8 0-0 13, Sellman 1-3 0-0 2, Schroeder 4-12 0-0 12, Clabby 2-4 0-0 6, Sander 4-6 0-0 10, Green 1-3 3-3 5, Sides 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 5-6 92.
Walla Walla 9 6 12 13—40
Lewis-Clark State 26 18 20 28—92
3-point goals — Walla Walla 9-25 (Robles 4-6, Wiltgen 4-11, Casem 1-3, Quintana 0-1, Montes 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 19-36 (Stevens 6-8, Schroeder 4-12, Broyles 3-5, Clabby 2-2, Sander 2-3, Holm 2-5, Sellman 0-1). Rebounds — Walla Walla 32 (Harrison 7), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Holm 9). Assists — Walla Walla 7 (Robles, Wiltgen 2), Lewis-Clark State 24 (Clabby 9). Total fouls — Walla Walla 10, Lewis-Clark State 5. A — 365.