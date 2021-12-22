MOSCOW — New Idaho football coach Jason Eck has seen firsthand the impact in-state recruiting can have on a program.
In an FCS semifinal game Saturday, Eck and South Dakota State were ravaged by Montana State and Butte, Mont., native Tommy Mellott. The freshman quarterback passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 155 and two more scores in the Bobcats’ 31-17 win.
That game was Eck’s final game as offensive coordinator for the Jackrabbits before he formally was introduced as Idaho’s new leader Monday.
In his opening news conference Monday, Eck emphasized the importance of in-state and regional recruiting.
“I coached in a game two days ago, and there were a lot of good players from Montana and a lot of good players from South Dakota who played in that game — big-time, all-conference, All-American players,” Eck said. “Idaho has the population of Montana and South Dakota combined. That excites me.”
Montana State features 38 players from Montana and South Dakota State has 31 in-state players on its roster this season. Meanwhile, the Vandals have just 14 players from Idaho.
The Vandals’ best homegrown talent this season were defensive end Post Falls’ Nate DeGraw, offensive lineman Greyson Harwood of Rupert (Minico High School) and running back/kick returner Nate Romano of Meridian (Rocky Mountain).
DeGraw had 17 tackles, four for loss, and two sacks as a member of the defensive line rotation; Harwood started at center late in the season; and Romano mostly saw time as UI’s main kickoff returner and limited time as a receiving running back.
Eck said he’s already contacted Sandpoint High School coach Ryan Knowles and received “the directory of every high school football coach in the state of Idaho with their cellphone number and email.”
“I’ve got to reach out to those guys and get in touch with those guys so our staff can hit the ground running,” Eck said.
Of course, the Vandals likely still will heavily recruit Washington, Oregon and California — the three other states where most of their players come from.
Eck said players from northern states often have just as much upside as football powerhouse states, like Texas, California or Florida, but often are less developed because winter months hamper year round improvement.
“That doesn’t mean their potential is any different,” the coach said. “We’re going to do a good job of developing players.”
Walker to Shrine Bowl
Idaho linebacker Tre Walker will play alongside some of the best in the sport in his final game as a college player.
Walker was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl, it was announced earlier this week.
Recently named a HERO Sports and STATS Platform All-American, Walker led the Vandals with 105 tackles this season — a category he’s dominated each of the past three seasons, including a whopping 138 tackles in 2019.
He also tallied three tackles for loss, three passes defended and forced a fumble earning first-team All-Big Sky honors this fall.
Walker earlier this season announced he would declare for the NFL draft. Listed as a junior, Walker had one season of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA granting an extra year for athletes who played during the spring because of the pandemic.
The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas is the longest running college all-star football game in the nation.
The game serves as a chance to give top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.
This is especially beneficial for FCS players like Walker, who might not receive as much national attention as Football Bowl Subdivision players.
The 97th edition of the game will be played at 5 p.m. Pacific on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be televised on NFL Network.
Carnahan to EWU
A starting Idaho offensive lineman is headed 75 miles northeast to a regional rival.
Offensive tackle Seth Carnahan will join Eastern Washington as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining, he recently announced on social media.
Carnahan, a 6-foot-6, 298-pounder from Sumner, Wash., has anchored UI’s offensive line the past two seasons alongside Logan Floyd and Matt Faupusa.
He joins fullback Logan Kendall (Utah) and receiver Cutrell Haywood (Gardner-Webb) as Vandal grad transfers who have announced their new homes.
