When Jace McKarcher buried a corner 3-pointer to put Lewiston up 52-42 in the fourth quarter against Coeur d’Alene, it prompted at least one visiting fan to hastily put on his jacket, snatch his seat cushion and exit Lewiston High School’s gym.
That fan missed plenty in the game’s final few minutes, but it didn’t amount to one of those unforeseen rallies that make such patrons regret their decision.
Lewiston survived Coeur d’Alene’s late comeback attempt to beat the Vikings 58-49 on Tuesday in a loser-out game of the Class 5A district tournament. The Bengals extended their season until at least Thursday, when they’ll host Post Falls in another loser-out matchup at 6:30 p.m..
George Forsmann led the way with 16 points, Kash Lang added 14 and McKarcher chipped in 11 for Lewiston (11-6), which is 3-0 this season against Coeur d’Alene (7-10).
If McKarcher’s aforementioned corner 3 wasn’t the dagger that sunk the Vikings for good, it was Lang’s late scoring surge. The senior guard made a basket to increase Lewiston’s lead to 12 points, then went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 45.6 seconds, to dull and ultimately erase Coeur d’Alene’s hopes.
The Vikings’ late full-court press caused two panicked turnovers and led to buckets that pulled the visitors within 54-46, and a three-point play by Luke McLaughlin made it 54-49. Lang took it from there.
“He was awesome,” Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich said of Lang, who also tallied five rebounds, two assists, one steal and a momentous first-quarter block. “He had a great night.”
Lang’s early blocked shot halted a 6-0 Coeur d’Alene spurt and helped shift momentum Lewiston’s way. The 6-foot-3 guard met 6-5 Vikings post Cameren Cope at the rim and denied his dunk attempt that “was a big moment in the game where it could’ve easily gone the other way,” Ulrich said.
It also jolted the Bengals a bit. The hosts went 1-of-6 from the floor in the opening minutes and later fell behind by as many as seven.
That was the margin when Lewiston scored 12 consecutive points in the second quarter to charge ahead 21-16. The Bengals led 26-23 at the half.
Then, Forsmann got rolling.
Lewiston’s 6-6 senior poured in 12 of his team’s 16 third-quarter points. He asserted himself on the block and screened off his defenders for easy-looking baskets inside. At one point, he was cruising along so well he pulled the trigger on an open 3. It was an air ball, but he could afford to chuckle a bit.
“We really worked hard, especially in the third quarter,” Forsmann said. “Made a great run and we just tried to outplay them as much as we could.”
Lewiston’s third-quarter lead grew as big as 34-26 before Coeur d’Alene climbed within 34-32. The Bengals answered by scoring the final eight points of the quarter and went to the fourth up 42-32.
Cope led all scorers with 20 points. McLaughlin added 12. Coeur d’Alene shot 35.1 percent from the floor and went 0-for-10 from distance. The Bengals made 42 percent of their shots and went 12-of-19 from the foul line.
Lewiston’s next game is a rematch of last week’s first-round district tournament game — a 58-45 Trojans win. Post Falls fell to Lake City 63-47 in Tuesday’s IEL title game.
The winner of the rematch earns a spot in a state tournament play-in game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Grangeville. The Bengals are 1-2 against Post Falls this season.
“We know what’s on the line,” Forsmann said. “I think we’re really going to bring it on Thursday.”
COEUR D’ALENE (7-10)
Brayden Bengston 0 0-2 0, Chandler King 0 0-0 0, Jack Prka 0 0-0 0, Steven Burgess 1 1-2 3, Cooper Larson 2 0-0 4, Samuel Entzi 1 2-2 4, Cameren Cope 8 4-5 20, Owen Smith 3 0-0 6, Alex Reyes 0 0-0 0, Luke McLaughlin 5 2-3 12. Totals 20 9-14 49.
LEWISTON (11-6)
Chanse Eke 1 1-2 3, Jace McKarcher 3 2-2 11, Kash Lang 4 6-6 14, Joel Mullikin 1 0-5 5, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-2 4, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 3, James White 1 0-0 2, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 7 2-2 16. Totals 18 12-19 58.
Coeur d’Alene 14 9 9 17—49
Lewiston 9 17 16 16—58
3-point goals — McKarcher, Mullikin, Hepburn.
