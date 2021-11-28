RENO, Nev. — Five Idaho women’s basketball players had double figures in scoring, but Nia Alexander hit a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining Saturday to lift Nevada to a 61-60 victory in the Nugget Classic, sending the Vandals to their fourth consecutive loss.
Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy finished with 14 points for Idaho (1-4), which shot 20-for-57 (35.1 percent) from the field for the game and committed 18 turnovers. Senior guard Allison Kirby tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Senior guard Louise Forsyth finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Senior guard Tiana Johnson had 11 points and junior guard Beyonce Bea came off the bench to finish with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Alexander tallied 18 points and five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (2-3), who finished 25-for-71 (35.2 percent) from the field. Kylie Jimenez added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals.
The score was tied nine times, and neither team had a lead larger than six until the fourth quarter.
Forsyth started the fourth with a layup in the paint at the 8:23 mark to push Idaho’s advantage to 49-41. It was seven with 5:49 remaining as Bea converted a layup. However, Alexander made a 3-pointer and Alyssa Jimenez hit a pair of free throws in a 25-second stretch midway through the period to make it 53-51 Vandals.
Idaho then scored seven of the next nine points, as Johnson hit a 3, Forysth finished a layup and Kirby hit a pair of free throws with 2:17 to go and it looked good for the Vandals at 60-53.
Alexander was fouled and hit two free throws with 1:54 to go, then she converted a layup at the 1:33 mark to make it 60-57. Kyle Jimenez’s jumper made it a one-point game with 53 seconds left. Alexander blocked a Johnson shot and Nevada got possession. With a foul to give, Johnson fouled out with five seconds to go. Forsyth then fouled Alexander on the inbounds play. She made both ends to put the Wolf Pack in front. Each team took a timeout, and Idaho failed to get a shot off to end the game.
The Vandals are back in action at 11 a.m. today here against Drake.
IDAHO (1-4)
Gandy 5-15 0-0 14, Kirby 3-5 6-6 13, Forsyth 5-13 0-1 12, Johnson 3-8 2-2 11, Atchley 0-2 0-0 0, Bea 4-10 1-2 10, Allred 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 9-11 60.
NEVADA (2-3)
Alexander 6-12 4-4 18, K. Jimenez 6-10 0-0 12, A. Jimenez 3-10 2-2 8, Hamilton 3-10 0-0 6, Ormiston 2-8 0-0 4, Holt 2-5 2-2 6, West 2-7 0-0 4, Givens 1-2 0-0 3, Roden 0-5 0-0 0, Carstens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 8-8 61.
Idaho 12 10 25 13—60
Nevada 10 12 19 20—61
3-point goals — Idaho 11-31 (Gandy 4-11, Johnson 3-6, Forsyth 2-6, Kirby 1-1, Bea 1-2, Atchley 0-1, Allred 0-4), Nevada 3-17 (Alexander 2-5, Givens 1-1, Ormiston 0-1, West 0-1, Roden 0-1, Carstens 0-2, A. Jimenez 0-3, Hamilton 0-3). Fouled out — Johnson. Rebounds — Idaho 39 (Kirby 8), Nevada 44 (Ormiston 8). Assists — Idaho 13 (Kirby 5), Nevada 15 (Alexander, Holt, Givens 3). Total fouls — Idaho 14, Nevada 18. A — 738.