A pair of Washington State players announced on social media platforms Tuesday they will be returning.
Starting left tackle Liam Ryan said on his Instagram account he would be coming back for a sixth season in 2021.
“I got unfinished business to take care of,” Ryan said. “One Last Ride. #gocougs”
The Chino Hills, Calif., native was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection this season. The Cougars, with Ryan as the anchor on the line, averaged 129.2 yards rushing and 384 yards in total offense. He also was voted a captain and was a member of the 17-player leadership council first-year coach Nick Rolovich instituted.
Also returning next year will be redshirt senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr.
“I’ll Be Back In 21’ To Finish This Summary,” he said on Twitter.
Jackson only caught two passes for 12 yards in the only game he played this season, Nov. 7 at Oregon State. For his career, the Fort Lauaderdale, Fla., native has 38 receptions for 416 yards and three touchdowns.