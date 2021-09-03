From the moment Utah State fired its football coach three games into its 2020 season, Washington State coaches knew their scouting task for a 2021 opener could get complicated.
But maybe not this complicated.
The next month — after three games under an interim coach — the Aggies replaced defense-minded Gary Andersen with offense-minded Blake Anderson and, yes, changed a lot more than a letter in a surname.
Not only has Anderson installed an up-tempo, pass-oriented offense, he has grabbed 15 transfers from four-year programs. Four of those — including a standout linebacker and a quarterback vying for the starting role — hail from Anderson’s former school, Arkansas State, where he went 51-37 in seven seasons.
Yet only two of his assistants followed him to Logan, Utah. His offensive coordinator is from UCF, his defensive coordinator from Miami. He picked up other assistants from Texas Tech, Massachusetts, Miami and Troy.
So getting a bead on this team has been no easy task for Washington State, which plays host to the Aggies at 8 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field. The unfamiliarity of the Aggies is hardly offset by the fact that their tight ends coach, DJ Tialavea, is a cousin of WSU backup offensive lineman Rodrick Tialavea.
“I do think that brings a little bit more of a challenge,” second-year WSU coach Nick Rolovich said of Anderson’s hiring. “Especially that he brought some guys that he worked with, he brought some guys from other programs. It lent itself to studying a bunch of people. I think there’ll be some good discussions on game day, kind of getting an idea of what’s going on on both sides of the ball.”
One thing that’s going on is gamesmanship — on both sides.
Chiefly, neither team has announced its starter at quarterback. In Pullman, it’s between sophomore Jayden de Laura and grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano, with Rolovich unlikely to tip his hand until game time.
As for Anderson, he won’t say whether he plans to start the guy he brought from Arkansas State, junior Logan Bonner, who threw 18 touchdown passes for the Red Wolves last year and drew honorable mention on the All-Sun Belt team.
Bonner suffered a broken foot during Utah State spring drills, opening a window for junior Andrew Peasley, who had started twice during the Aggies’ six-game 2020 season, passing for 391 yards and four touchdowns. He’s more of a running threat than Bonner.
“I can say — I’m not gonna say,” a grinning Anderson said when asked about his quarterback battle. “We’re still in a quarterback competition. We’re trying to be as fair and transparent and deliberate as we can be.
“They’ve both done phenomenal jobs,” he said. “We’re trying not to hold the injury against Logan. He didn’t mean to break a bone in his foot. He didn’t want to miss the reps that he did. We’re trying to give him every opportunity to, No. 1, be healthy, which he is, but also catch up on the reps he missed.
“At the same time we’re trying to be just as fair with Peasley, who had a phenomenal spring and maybe as good a summer as we’ve had a player — not just a quarterback but a player — (have) that I’ve been around.”
Of course, Anderson will need time to smooth out the kinks that come with major changes. Expectations aren’t high this season. The Aggies went 1-5 last year and are picked fifth in the six-team Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference.
Plus, scouting Wazzu is hardly easier than scouting Utah State. For one thing, Rolovich has coached only four WSU games.
“First games are always chaos,” said Justin Rice, an all-conference linebacker who followed Anderson from Arkansas State. “You never know what they’re truly going to come after you with. We have to have a lot of things, ready, just in case.”
So do the Cougars.
