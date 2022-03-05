The past three seasons, and in four of the past six years overall, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team has started with a road trip that’s a two-fold proposition:
1) With weather in the month of February a 50-50 gamble, going to a warm, sunnier clime gives the team the opportunity to play more games.
2) It’s also used as a team-bonding experience. Guys room with each other in hotels, ride on buses and just all-around get more familiar with each other.
While all those have been beneficial experiences to many players throughout the years, including fifth-year senior shortstop Riley Way, the former Lewiston High School standout probably could have done without the way he performed offensively away from home.
It was a dreadful seven-day stretch for the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder in the Southwest, as he managed just five hits in playing all seven games of the fourth-ranked Warriors season-opening road trip.
Maybe it was better that he returned home, because since LCSC has been at Harris Field, Way has been raking. He’s on an 11-game hitting streak, making contact and getting on base safely in one of every two at-bats entering this weekend’s nonconference four-game series against Corban at Harris Field.
Weather pending, the series begins at noon Saturday with a doubleheader, then concludes with two more games at 11 a.m. Sunday. It’s the final four games of a 17-game homestand.
Outside of his sophomore year in 2019, when Way hit just .255 for the season, the start to this year was statistically his worst. After those seven games in California and Arizona, where he hit just .167 and his average dipped to as low as .056, it might have been a low point. He never had hit worse than that before in his college career
But taking to the road definitely has its benefits, Way pointed out during the preseason.
“I kind of think it puts us together, builds a better chemistry with each other, and we’re in some sunshine and playing baseball,” said Way, who has been on the previous three trips to the south. “We’re going to get our school work done, but overall, we’re trying to get a job done down there.”
Last season, when the Warriors made a similar trip to Westmont (Calif.), Hope International (Calif.), Arizona Christian and Benedictine Mesa (Calif.) (along with San Diego Christian), Way was on fire, hitting .412 (14-for-34) with a double, a triple and two home runs on the eight-game roadie.
In 2020 before the pandemic, Way was 5-for-16 (.313) with three doubles and five RBI.
So what was the difference between those two seasons and this one?
“He had some quality at bats but wasn’t catching many breaks,” coach Jake Taylor said.
With the weather a bit cooler, and maybe with a bit more comfort, Way, an All-Cascade Conference player and Gold Glove recipient a year ago, has heated up in the first 13 games of the homestand. He is hitting .500 (25-for-50) with all six of his doubles this season, one of his two triples, two of his three home runs and 15 of 17 RBI.
Breaking it down further, Way has nine of his 11 multiple-hit games at Harris Field, with four of his five multiple-RBI games at home. He has three three-hit games and his lone four-hit game, in a 16-2 victory in the first game of a Feb. 6 doubleheader against Whitman. Way has two two-RBI games and two four-RBI games, the last of which game in an 11-1 victory Sunday against Eastern Oregon in the second game of a doubleheader. In that one, he blasted a one-out, three run-homer that culminated a six-run uprising in the third inning that propelled the Warriors to a 10-0 advantage.
He’s also stolen seven of his eight bases this season at home. Way has led LCSC in that category the past three years, but senior outfielder Sam Linscott tops the team right now with 16 steals.
“Riley has played a lot of games at Harris Field and we all enjoy playing at home,” Taylor said. “He’s started to settle in, stick with his approach and continue to hit balls hard to all fields. He’s a tremendously talented individual that is experienced in the game and is one of our main leaders in our program. We knew it was a matter of time before balls began to drop.
“He simply needed more at bats and to not apply pressure on himself chasing numbers.”
Playing conference teams, but not conference games
Last weekend’s series against Eastern Oregon, this weekend’s set against Corban, and next weekend’s four-game visit to Caldwell and the College of Idaho are all games involving Cascade Conference teams. However, with the addition of Bushnell to the conference this season, those three series are not counting in the conference standings.
According to an LCSC spokesperson, the addition of the Beacons caused too many league games to be played with the 55-game regular-season limit and playing each team eight times, so the conference is requiring those series to be played and that those are nonconference contests.
