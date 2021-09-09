There’s a long history of football played between Clarkston and Lewiston high schools. Jaw-dropping plays. Players who have become legendary figures in their school’s lore. The tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day. The league titles that were decided.
Another chapter in the storied rivlary between the Bantams and the Bengals will be written starting at 7 p.m. Friday when the teams meet at Bengal Field for the 131st time.
The two schools probably are itching to get on the field and knock helmets with each other. It will be 721 days since Clarkston and Lewiston previously played each other on the football field, when the Bengals beat the Bantams 41-21 on Sept. 20, 2019. Last season’s game did not take place because of the pandemic.
Each school knows what this game means to everyone in the two towns.
“Any time you can play a game for over 100 years, that’s a long time, that’s a lot of history that goes behind it, and a lot of alumni that have played in that game,” said Clarkston coach Brycen Bye, who will be coaching in his seventh game between the two rivals.
Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri, who will be manning the sideline for the fourth time in the series, understands the importance.
“I think it’s big for the valley,” said Pancheri, who has won all three of the previous times he’s coached in the series. “I think it’s a huge event for the town. Whether you’re in the stands, on the field, or working the concessions it’s a madhouse. I think that kind of energy is really good for the community and you know last year missing it I felt bad for our seniors.”
The Bengals have a commanding lead in the series, which dates to 1901. In fact, since the teams were tied at 35 wins apiece in 1964, Lewiston owns a 46-7-2 edge. The previous time the Bantams won a game in the series was in 2014, Bye’s first season, when they won 21-19 at Adams Field. Overall, the Bengals have a 81-42-7 advantage.
The Bengals are off to their second consecutive 2-0 start to a season, after big home wins against Kuna and Madison. Lewiston pulled away in the second half of each game, registering a 49-31 victory against the Kavemen on Aug. 27 and a 42-29 win this past Saturday against the Bobcats.
The Bengals have been led so far this season by the senior tandem of Jace McKarcher and Cruz Hepburn.
McKarcher, a quarterback, so far in 2021 is 32-of-43 passing for 407 yards with two touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder is equally adept on his feet, running the ball 34 times for 260 yards (7.65 yards per carry) and six scores.
Hepburn, a 6-2, 190-pound three-sport standout athlete who has committed to play baseball at the University of Washington, has been a beast carrying the rock so far. He has 28 carries for a team-high 337 yards, averaging 12.04 yards per touch. Hepburn also has caught seven passes for 110 yards (15.7 average) and a score.
“Battle of the Bridges is so fun,” said McKarcher, who also plays on the boys’ basketball team. “Everyone is going to be here watching. It’ll be a really competitive game.”
Clarkston enters after leading Moscow by 20 points this past week, only to see the Bears rally to take a 40-33 nailbiter at Bear Field.
In that game, the Bantams started with a bang, getting a 90-yard return on the opening kickoff for a touchdown by junior Christian Howell.
Junior Carter Steinwald started his first game at quarterback and performed admirably. He went 12-of-28 passing for 173 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Senior running back Tiger Carringer ran the ball 12 times for 43 yards and had a 5-yard touchdown run that put Clarkston up 33-20 late in the third quarter. Junior receiver Landon Taylor caught three passes for 103 yards (34.3 average).
Bye knows his team can get better.
“We had nine out of our 11 starters play for the first time, a varsity game, (this past) Friday,” he said. “That was a big experience for them, and it’s going to get bigger on Friday.”
In the grand scheme of things, this game does nothing for either team as far as league standings go. But try telling that to anyone involved in the game.
“I played small college football, and that Battle of the Bridges game is bigger than any game I played in college, as far as atmosphere,” said Bye, who played in high school at Pomeroy and played for the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. “So these guys get an atmosphere that is unrivaled in our area, at least.”
Trevan Pixley contributed to this report.
Fun facts about the series
Lewiston is 19-1 at Bengal Field since 1980, and has won six straight. The last Clarkston win at Lewiston was a 34-21 victory in 2007.
Clarkston’s Dave Curtis coached in the most Bengal-Bantam games, 27.
Lewiston’s Nick Menegas and Emmett Dougherty each coached 13 rivalry games. Menegas was 12-0, with one tie in the series.
From 1959-61, Bud Riley was Lewiston’s coach. He later would be a assistant at Idaho and Oregon State, then he became the head coach of the Winnepeg Blue Bombers from 1974-77. His oldest son, Mike, coached at Oregon State and Nebraska.
In 1993, Clarkston quarterback Jason Emery connected with Jeremy Klug for an 89-yard touchdown pass. Also in that game, Lewiston’s Ryan Skinner returned a kickoff 93 yards. Both are records for the rivalry.