With Lewiston’s football team punishing Madison on the ground in Saturday’s nonleague football game, the Bengals decided to put the Bobcats back on their heels late in the third quarter through the air.
Senior quarterback Jace McKarcher found a wide-open Elliott Taylor for a 20-yard touchdown to give Lewiston a bit of a cushion, then Bengals would hold on from there to earn a 42-29 victory at Bengal Field.
“Everyone knows us for our run game. So, they were throwing a lot of blitzes at us,” McKarcher said. “We were able to throw it over the top and it was there. We practiced for that.”
After a long drive, Lewiston (2-0) was on Madison’s 20-yard line looking at a third-and-15 after a false start penalty. McKarcher dropped back to pass, but he was getting pressure from his left side. He scrambled to the right and found Taylor all alone in the end zone. That gave the Bengals a 36-29 lead.
McKarcher finished the game 19-for-27 passing with 271 yards and one touchdown. He also was a force on the ground, running for 133 yards and two scores.
Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said teams are aware of McKarcher’s athleticism and they were able to use that to their advantage.
“One thing he’s special at is if there’s a pass rush, he can escape the pocket and deliver it,” Pancheri said. “He made some big plays doing that tonight. He’s making quick reads, he’s seeing the field well and he’s just doing everything right and I’m super proud of him.”
McKarcher’s go-to target was running back Cruz Hepburn. He continued to shine for the Bengals offense. He had 90 receiving yards along with 171 rushing yards to lead Lewiston in each category.
“(We) ran the ball extremely well,” Pancheri said. “We had guys step up and make big plays. We were able to contentiously drive and put the ball in the end zone.”
Lewiston played physical throughout the contest and maintained an impressive pace. For example, the Bengals marched 60 yards in 19 plays on their opening drive, finishing the five-minute effort with McKarcher’s 2-yard run.
The Bengals took a 20-7 lead midway through the second quarter but, untimely penalties and mental lapses on defense allowed the Bobcats (1-1) to cut into the Bengals lead before halftime.
“We robbed ourselves with penalties and we have to clean that up,” Pancheri said. “We got them in bad third-down situations and they got bailed it out. We got to clean that up because that’s going to hurt us in the future.”
Pancheri expected Madison to pass the ball after the Bengals allowed 304 yards passing in their 49-31 win Sept. 3 against Kuna. However, Lewiston kept Bobcats quarterback Kieren Valora in check, as he threw for 149 yards on just 14 completions.
“I still thought they passed for more yards than they should’ve on us,” Pancheri said. “I like the way we played tonight, it just seemed like mistakes happened at the most inopportune time.”
The Bengals next will play rival Clarkston at 7 p.m. Friday in the annual Battle of the Bridges game at Bengal Field.
Madison 7 15 0 7—29
Lewiston 14 14 8 6—42
First Quarter
Lewiston — Jace McKarcher 2 run (kick failed).
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 30 run (White pass from McKarcher).
Madison — Will South 15 pass from Kieren Valora (South kick).
Second Quarter
Lewiston — Jared Jelinek 2 run (White pass from McKarcher)
Madison — Valora 1 run (South kick)
Madison — South 8 pass from Valora (Porter pass from Valora).
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Elliott Taylor 20 pass from McKarcher (White pass from McKarcher).
Fourth Quarter
Madison — Logan Crane 10 pass from Valora (South kick).
Lewiston — McKarcher 31 run (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewiston: Hepburn 18-171, McKarcher 21-133, Taylor 7-16, James White 2-8, Jared Jelinek 2-13. Madison: Ben Dredge 5-157, Valora 6-21.
PASSING — Lewiston: McKarcher 19-27-1—271. Madison: Valora 14-29-0—149.
RECEIVING — Lewiston: Hepburn 6-90, Brayden Rice 4-35, White 5-70, Jared Jelinek 5-25. Madison: Cameron Porter 5-66, Logan Crane 3-24, South 3-21.
