After failed Pac-12 merger talks, what is Plan B for Big 12?

Incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, right, talks with outgoing commissioner Bob Bowlsby at Big 12 media days July 13 in Arlington, Texas.

 Associated Press

We’re going to find out soon what Plan B is for the Big 12 and incoming commissioner Brett Yormark.

ESPN first reported Monday that partnership talks with the beleaguered Pac-12 — that included discussions of a merger — had broken off. A Big 12 source told ESPN that the merger, the preferred outcome for the conference, wouldn’t have driven enough revenue, for what would have been a humongous Frankenconference with 22 mouths to feed.

