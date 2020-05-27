It seems like rainfall is a staple of the NAIA World Series, no matter the site.
You might have heard of games being pushed back several hours, and the first pitch of a nightcap hitting a catcher’s mitt at 9:30 p.m. Sometimes, it takes an overnight postponement.
How about 65½ hours?
“As far as the game, I don’t really remember it, but I do remember waiting,” said former Lewis-Clark State infielder Troy Silva of the Warriors’ game with Cumberland (Tenn.). The “contest” lasted from May 25-28, 1996, because of furious rainstorms, which unloaded 3¼ inches of water on Sioux City, Iowa, and Lewis and Clark Park.
“I remember not knowing what to do with the time.”
The Warriors, leading 5-1 through five innings, were left to sit around at their hotel and go through extra team meetings instead of closing the Bulldogs out on the way to collecting their first championship since 1992.
“Both teams are anxious, both teams are champing at the bit. I remember us saying, ‘Maybe tomorrow? Nope. Maybe tomorrow? Nope,’” said outfielder Bucky Jacobsen, a future major leaguer with Seattle.
But here’s the thing with LCSC teams: They’re built to never crumble under pressure. Under coach Ed Cheff, they were honed in adversity, typically even odder and always more daunting than this.
“It was a long wait, but I believe that Cheff, with who he is, he taught mental toughness,” Jacobsen said. “The situation is hard for everyone, but it’s another opportunity for his mentality — the way he coaches — to shine through, and make the cream rise to the top.”
The Warriors got their footing, and surged in the seventh inning to scurry past the Bulldogs 9-4. It kicked off a string of immaculate defensive performances for L-C, which got some late offensive magic and only allowed three combined runs its next three games.
“Just following Ed’s road map, that ’96 team is a perfect example,” said Duane Church, an assistant coach then.
The cherry was a 9-0 shellacking of St. Ambrose (Iowa) in a less than well-attended finale. LCSC cranked out 16 hits in the first five innings to go up by the final margin, then “counted outs,” star centerfielder Jose Rijo-Berger noted after the game.
Like Cheff said: “Just take care of the things you can take care of,” be it with soggy grass and 50 fans, or a crisp field and 5,000.
“These guys never got stir-crazy,” Cheff said then. “They took care of themselves. They were mature enough to stay focused.”
The Warriors, who went 53-11 that year, didn’t lose a game at the Series. Their 27-8 margin of victory and record-setting 0.80 ERA are impressive, comparatively so to their performance at the Far West regional in Oregon, a rain-affected event where L-C won four games by a combined score of 63-14.
The team had a pitching staff defined by youth and a bevy of junior-college transfers in tow.
“We’d had a core group of guys go to pro ball at the last minute, so it left a hole, and took a bit to catch back up,” Church said. “Not taking anything away from those teams, but when you take a chunk out of your lineup you were planning on having, you have to accelerate things you weren’t ready to accelerate.”
At the same time, LCSC was easing itself into the NCAA as a provisional member, playing a couple dozen opponents in that classification.
“Any time you play that caliber of baseball teams, you’re gonna up your game,” said Silva, the 1996 tournament MVP.
In 1995, L-C had placed fourth in a Series hampered by inclement weather, and bafflingly failed to qualify in 1993-94. In spite of those finishes, Cheff framed a well-rounded contender, molding a new corps of sluggers and ace-level pitchers to jibe with his handful of returnees. In any case, there wasn’t much experience with national tournaments.
“I knew they hadn’t won in a while, but Ed did a good job. No matter the squad, it was the same goal and aspiration,” Silva said. “Nothing gets in the way of that mindset. He hated losing, just like us. That was more motivation. To him, that probably felt like 40 years.”
The 1996 team had 10 position players with 120-plus at-bats who hit .300 or better. Rijo-Berger (.390) and Art Baeza (.389, 17 home runs, 73 RBI) led an offense that outscored its opponents by 349 runs. Silva, Ethan Rodriguez and Keith Habig all hit .350 or better with 170 or more ABs apiece. Their extra-base hit and RBI total averages calculate to 29 and 57 apiece.
“With the sheer fact of what we worked through, that doesn’t surprise me at all,” Silva said when his team’s numbers were brought up. “It really is a different beast, the things you had to go through, what you worked on and how you practiced. People think it’s out of a movie.”
For the most part that year, the Warriors’ bats were hot enough to let a loaded pitching staff disperse the innings. And the “depth of that staff was incredible,” said Gary Picone, a former L-C pitching coach and at that time the athletic director, who seldom missed a game.
There were eight pitchers with sub-3.00 ERAs, and all but one of them had worked 40 innings or more. Freshmen Matt Randel and Adam Huxhold were immediate contributors, combining for a 14-1 record. Randel fanned 10 in earning a win in the finale. Matt Foram (9-2, 2.08 ERA), the program’s all-time wins leader, was starring as a junior with an unhittable high fastball.
“Foran just clowned people, he’d shove it on D-I guys,” said Jacobsen, a .317 batter with seven deep shots, “and those young freshmen were studs.
“We were pretty stacked. We were running through people, then stayed hot enough to get it done.”
And composed. A lot of that can be attributed to Cheff, who would ride his team all season, then sometimes take his foot off the pedal around Series time. Jacobsen recalls the days before the tournament as nerve-racking. He forgot his uniform at school, where it had been collected to be cleaned.
When he mustered the courage to approach Cheff at the hotel with the mistake, the skipper didn’t snap. On a bus to practice on the second day of the team’s stay in Sioux City, Cheff slapped Jacobsen’s leg, and asked, “You didn’t forget your bat, did ya?”
He did not.
“Good, that’s what we need,” Cheff said.
“I thought for sure I was gonna get punished to some degree,” laughed Jacobsen, a former walk-on at Blue Mountain Community College who’d been intensely tested by Cheff during 1996, as the coach was known to do for players he saw high potential in.
“You can crumble, fold, whither and wilt, or you can rise to the occasion. That was his plan behind it, the method behind being hard on you all year, then bringing it back a little as you approach the postseason. ... All of the sudden, ‘Wow, the pressure’s off, and we just get to play.’ That’s what I remember about the championship game, feeling like, ‘Good luck trying to stop us now, he’s unleashed the beast. Now, we’re playing care-free.’”
Although there wasn’t the piercing celebration that took place at Harris Field, the second of L-C’s three titles won away from home was sweet and additionally validating, and this one’s conditions were as adverse as imaginable. Yet it played right into what the Warriors’ program has preached: “Be the best you can be in the hitting cage, in the weight room and at practice. Take care of all those things, and you won’t worry about anything else,” Cheff said.
