SPOKANE — In COVID times, there’s no such thing as absolute certainty, but all signs point toward No. 4 Gonzaga ending a three-game pause and hosting Pepperdine on Saturday for its West Coast Conference opener.
The Bulldogs were unable to avoid the recent surge of omicron cases, postponing games at San Diego, at Loyola Marymount and home versus San Francisco, but according to athletic director Chris Standiford, Gonzaga (11-2) is on track to resume the 2021-22 season against Pepperdine (6-9) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
“We expect to (play) at this time,” Standiford said Wednesday. “We’ll be fine, we still have to get confirmation from our opponent that they get through their final protocols, but all indications as of 4 o’clock today are that we’re good.”
Pepperdine’s program also has been on a COVID pause, postponing its Jan. 1 WCC opener at Pacific. The Waves were scheduled to play San Diego on Thursday, but both teams agreed to move the game back to Monday because of health and safety protocols.
The Zags haven’t played a game since Dec. 28 against North Alabama and have played just three games since Dec. 9. In total, they’ve had four games canceled or postponed because of protocols, postponing three WCC games and canceling a Dec. 12 rivalry game against Washington dbecause of a COVID outbreak within the Huskies’ program.
One of Gonzaga’s nonconference opponents, UCLA, is returning from an extended COVID pause to play Long Beach State in front of a Pauley Pavilion crowd that will be limited to family of members because of safety precautions.
Standiford said although Gonzaga continues to have discussions with regional health officials, the school hasn’t been advised to take similar measures and “our hope is to continue to conduct our games with fans.”
Because of HIPAA regulations, Standiford wasn’t at liberty say how many Gonzaga players have been in health and safety protocols since the Bulldogs announced last week they were postponing their WCC openers.
Timme, Holmgren on Wooden Award midseason watch list
Gonzaga still has two players in the running for one of college basketball’s most prestigious postseason awards.
Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren made the cut for the Wooden Award’s midseason Top 25 watch list — an abbreviated version of the 50-person preseason watch list released in early November.
Gonzaga is one of four schools to place multiple players on the updated watch list, joining No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue and No. 5 UCLA.
The Bulldogs’ heralded frontcourt duo of Timme and Holmgren has led Gonzaga to another top-five ranking and an 11-2 record through nonconference play, including a 3-2 record against opponents ranked in the Top 25.
Timme is currently the team’s top scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game on almost 61 percent from the field.
Holmgren, the top-rated recruit in Gonzaga history, currently is tied for fifth in the country at 3.46 blocks per game. The 7-foot Holmgten also is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 61.2 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from the 3-point line.