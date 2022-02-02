Less than a month ago, the Lewis-Clark State men were 13-2 and seemingly exempt from the pains that normally afflict a basketball team that lost six seniors from the previous year. But the pains have arrived with a vengeance.
With their top scorer nursing a knee injury, and having faced a series of offbeat road hazards, the Warriors have tasted more losses in the past four weeks than they had the previous two seasons.
They’ll play their first home game since Jan. 15 when they face College of Idaho at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cascade Conference action at PIFCU Activity Center.
“It’s been an interesting year, to say the least,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said.
The problems began in early January when the Warriors made an 11-hour bus trip to southern Oregon, only to learn they’d have to forfeit both games of the road trip because of pandemic protocols.
On another trip, a tire on their bus blew out and forced a two-hour delay. One of their sojourns was extended a day by a snowstorm.
For all that, the biggest blows the team has absorbed have involved Kevin Baker, the 6-foot-8 senior transfer who, early in the season, helped offset the Warriors’ heavy graduation losses from last year. He leads LCSC in scoring with 15.5 points per game and is converting 43 percent of his 3-point tries.
Baker has dealt all season with a knee issue, which became more serious when he returned from a lengthy COVID-19 lockdown. He has missed eight games this season, and his status is uncertain as he seeks a more specific diagnosis on the knee.
All told, the Warriors (15-8, 8-7) have lost six of their past eight games, a slap in the face for a program that went 51-5 during Johnson’s second and third seasons at the helm, culminating in a runner-up finish in last year’s NAIA tournament.
Baker’s absence, together with other injuries, has placed more pressure on players like senior guard Khalil Stevenson (12.4 points), who shot 0-for-11 in the Warriors’ most recent loss Saturday at Warner Pacific. They’ve shot a combined 38 percent in dropping three consecutive games, all on the road and by similar scores.
The travails have widened opportunities for youngsters like freshman guard Oreon Courtney, who is averaging 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 55 percent. But they’ve also muddied the team’s offensive identity.
“In my time at L-C we’ve always been a team that’s reliant on each other,” Johnson said. “Kevin’s skills help make Oreon’s skills shine and vice-versa. What Oreon and Khalil can do, that helped make Kevin’s job easier. When one of your main guys goes out, you’ve got to kind of rewire the machine. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
It helps that five of their final seven regular-season games at home, where the Warriors are 11-1. But College of Idaho will present challenges regardless of the game site. Ranked 13th in the NAIA, the Yotes (20-4, 14-2) boast front-court size and a top-shelf 2-3 zone defense, both of which will have L-C bemoaning the absence of Baker. They beat the Warriors 69-54 on Dec. 18 in Caldwell, Idaho.
Under eighth-year coach Colby Blaine, the Yotes’ balanced attack is paced by guards Ricardo Time (11.8 points) and Drew Wyman (11.5 points). One of their reserves is a senior guard from Lapwai, Ivory Miles-Williams (6.7 points).
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Warriors play host to Cascade leader Eastern Oregon, which at 14-1 is half a game ahead of C of I and six ahead of LCSC.
“I think it’s one of those seasons of life where, when it rains it pours,” Johnson said. “But our guys are still battling and still competing.”
