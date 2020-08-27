SEATTLE — For their second scrimmage of training camp Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks let Jamal Adams be a spectator.
The reason: strawberries.
“He cut his finger slicing some strawberries, he hit his finger, so he had to have a few stitches,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
There was concern Adams had suffered a more significant injury to his left hand when he showed up at practice Tuesday with a large protective wrap completely encasing his hand. The wrap was gone when Adams took part in warmups ahead of the scrimmage, but he didn’t participate.
While Adams should be fine, presumptive starting right tackle Brandon Shell suffered a twisted ankle in warmups and only took part in the initial moments of the scrimmage. Seattle also held out receiver John Ursua because of a sore hamstring.
While the scrimmage was happening, a couple of familiar names popped up on the NFL transaction wire as Seattle was listed as having former center Justin Britt and receiver Paul Richardson in for tryouts.
“Both guys ended their seasons with injuries, so we need to see what they look like,” Carroll said. “Obviously, we know a lot about both of them and we think highly of both those guys. We’ll see how it goes.”
Taking a look at Britt could be an indictment of free agent signing B.J. Finney. Before training camp, Finney was the favorite to be Seattle’s starting center but has since been passed by Ethan Pocic.
Finney signed a two-year deal worth up to $8 million in the offseason.
“He’s just learning the system. It’s just catching up making sure he’s playing fast and hopefully guys around him play well,” Carroll said of Finney. “Ethan’s been around this for a long time and he’s a little bit ahead that regard.”