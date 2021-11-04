Olson

Jeff Olson, 55, of Lewiston hit his first ever hole-in-one in August at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.

 Tribune file photo

> Jeff Olson, 55, of Lewiston, had a hole-in-one in August on the par-3, 168-yard No. 13 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. He used an 8-iron. It was the first ace of his career.

