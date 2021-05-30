Keiser planned to save ace pitcher Pablo Arevalo for Saturday’s second-round game against No. 1 seed Southeastern (Fla.). A first-round loss sent the Seahawks to a loser-out game instead, but Arevalo’s services were just as much needed in that one.
Arevalo threw his 10th complete game of the season as No. 8 seed Keiser (Fla.) beat No. 4 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan 8-3 at Harris Field in the Avista NAIA World Series. The senior scattered eight hits, four strikeouts and no walks against one of the top offenses in NAIA Division I, ending their season and keeping the Seahawks alive.
Kesier (37-17) now plays a loser-out game at 11:30 a.m. Monday against Indiana Southeast.
“He threw a good game. Obviously, he needed to,” Seahawks coach Brook Fordyce said. “That was a pretty good, talented offensive team, for sure, and he kept them off balance just enough.”
Oklahoma Wesleyan (49-11) entered the game leading the NAIA in multiple key offensive statistics, including runs, hits and home runs per game, but never quite solved Arevalo (10-3). The right-hander threw 79 of 111 pitches for strikes (71.2 percent) and kept OKWU off the scoreboard until the fifth inning.
Fordyce, a former major league catcher, has compared Arevalo’s dominance to that of Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and likened his pitcher-batter chess skills to another Hall of Famer, Mike Mussina. Arevalo boasts a 1.50 ERA and has issued just seven walks in 126 innings this season.
When Oklahoma Wesleyan scored in the fifth, it snapped Arevalo’s 35 inning scoreless streak. No one had scored on him since Warner (Fla.) on April 22.
The three runs OKWU scored tied for the club’s third-fewest total this season.
“They’re a very physical team. That’s probably one of the overall biggest teams I’ve ever thrown against,” Arevalo said. “It’s pretty cool to see such a big team in the box. It was a good challenge.”
He had plenty of support from the Seahawks offense, which plated three runs in the opening inning and led 6-0 before Oklahoma Wesleyan got on the board. All nine Keiser starters tallied a hit, led by Tim Bouchard’s 2-for-5, three-RBI effort.
The Seahawks have 14 hits in each of their first two games at the Series. The defense committed two errors, but neither led to a run.
“Especially toward the end of the season, our bats are really getting it going, piecing together hits,” Arevalo said. “I know the offense is going to take care of it; our defense, too, is just spectacular.
“When both of those things are going right, I don’t think there’s anybody who can beat us.”
Oklahoma Wesleyan stranded runners in scoring position in the second and third and finally came through in the fifth, when Seth Delgado blasted a solo home run to left field.
In the sixth, with Keiser leading 8-1, Danny Perez added a two-run homer to right. The Eagles didn’t threaten Arevalo and Keiser from there, getting one runner past first base during the final three innings.
“(Arevalo) got them to mishit some balls and, fortunately for us, our defense was making plays behind him,” Fordyce said. “That’s what we expect from a No. 1.”
Oklahoma Wesleyan starter Crosby Bringhurst (9-1) was pulled after three innings, his shortest start of the season. Brendan Bell threw the final six innings.
OKWU ended its marathon season with three losses in its final four games. The Eagles played a major league-like 25 games in a 30-day span because of COVID-19 pauses.
KEISER OKLA. WESLEYAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McConnell cf 4 1 1 1 Melean cf 4 0 0 0
Owen 2b 5 2 2 1 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Dinesen ss 5 1 1 1 Wersland lf 4 1 2 0
Bouchard 3b 5 1 2 3 Perez dh 4 1 2 2
Catalfo lf 5 1 2 0 Council 3b 4 0 1 0
Mazur c 5 0 1 1 Rojas 4 0 0 0
Brodsky pr 1 0 0 0 Kouba 2b 4 0 1 0
Bednar rf 4 1 1 0 Martinez pr 0 0 0 0
Acosta dh 4 1 2 1 Delgado c 4 1 1 1
Petrides 1b 3 0 2 0 Richardson pr 0 0 0 0
Manon ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 34 3 8 3
Keiser 300 212 000 — 8 14 2
Okla. Wesleyan 000 012 000 — 3 8 0
Keiser ip h r er bb so
Arevalo (W, 10-3) 9 8 3 3 0 4
Okla. Wesleyan ip h er bb so
Bringhurst (L, 9-1) 3 8 5 5 1 2
Bell 6 6 3 3 0 8
Attendance — N/A
Game 5 at a glance
Keiser .................... 8
Oklahoma Wesleyan ....... 3
STARS OF THE GAME
Keiser ace Pablo Arevalo threw his 10th complete game of the season. The right-hander scattered eight hits, four strikeouts and no walks on 111 pitches — 79 strikes.
Oklahoma Wesleyan designated hitter Danny Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run. In two games at the World Series, he went 4-for-8 with a homer, two doubles and five RBI.
SCORELSS STREAK SNAPPED
Arevalo hadn’t allowed a run in 35 1/3 innings before Oklahoma Wesleyan scored in the fifth. The last team to score against him was Warner (Fla.) on April 22.
QUOTE OF NOTE
“We were just out there trying to have fun and I think, as a unit, we embraced it. We were relaxed, we were playing loose. That’s a pretty good team that we played. They can hit a little bit, they can throw a little bit, so we just all went in there relaxed and it paid off.” – Keiser pitcher Pablo Arevalo on playing an elimination game