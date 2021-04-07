SEATTLE — Jose Abreu hammered a grand slam into the second deck for his 200th career home run, Luis Robert and Zack Collins each went deep for the first time this season and the Chicago White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Tuesday.
A miserable night for the Mariners began when starting pitcher James Paxton exited early because of a left forearm strain, and continued with a barrage of long balls from the White Sox.
“Obviously, you don’t want to lose a ballgame, but even more disappointing when you lose a couple of players,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Robert snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run shot off Nick Margevicius in the fifth inning. Collins gave Chicago an early lead and greeted Margevicius (0-1) with a three-run homer in the second after he replaced Paxton.
Abreu provided the capper with the fourth grand slam of his career and second this season with two outs in the eighth against Keynan Middleton.
Abreu, last year’s American League MVP, said he forgot it was a milestone homer in his career.
“I got to the dugout and people started telling me that was my 200th homer. Honestly, I forgot about that in that moment,” he said through a translator.
Paxton was making his first start in his second stint with the Mariners, but lasted just 24 pitches before leaving with discomfort in his left elbow and discouragement on his face. He grimaced in pain after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Andrew Vaughn with one out in the second and immediately was tended to on the mound.
Paxton’s return to Seattle on a one-year deal was supposed to jumpstart his career after two years with the Yankees and an injury-filled 2020 season that included back surgery and forearm issues.
Now, the Mariners will wait to find out the significance of the injury. Paxton said there was less pain than the flexor strain in his forearm that sidelined him last year. He will have an MRI today.
“I kind of felt it coming on and then by the time that third hitter came up it just got worse and worse and just kind of felt it,” Paxton said. “It got to the point where I couldn’t throw pitches.”
Chicago starter Lucas Giolito (1-0) was dominant early, stumbled for one shaky inning and was out after 5 innings because of a rising pitch count. Giolito fanned five consecutive batters during one stretch and finished with 10 strikeouts. He stumbled in the third, allowing Seattle three runs on four hits, but settled down to retire nine of his final 10 batters and left after 96 pitches.
“He pitched so well that he did not give me a real happy look when I took him out of the game,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said.
Seattle batters struck out 15 times.
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 3 1 0 Haniger rf 5 1 1 2
Robert cf 4 2 2 2 France 2b 5 0 3 1
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 5 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 White 1b 5 0 0 0
Merceds dh 5 0 1 0 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0
Vaughn lf 2 1 1 0 Marmolejs dh 1 0 0 0
Hamilton lf 1 0 1 0 Murphy dh 2 0 2 0
Collins c 5 1 2 3 Torrens c 4 0 1 0
Garcia ss 5 0 0 0 Fraley lf 2 1 0 0
Madrigal 2b 3 1 1 0 Moore lf 2 1 1 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Totals 36 10 10 10 Totals 37 4 9 3
Chicago 030 020 140 — 10
Seattle 003 000 001 — 4
E—France (1). DP—Chicago 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Chicago 7, Seattle 9. 2B—Vaughn (1), Collins (1), France (2), Moore (3). HR—Collins (1), Robert (1), Abreu (2). SB—Fraley (1), Madrigal (1). SF—Abreu (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,1-0 51/3 4 3 3 1 10
Crochet H,1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Heuer H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Marshall 2 3 1 1 1 1
Seattle
Paxton 11/3 0 1 1 1 2
Margevicius L,0-1 32/3 4 4 4 1 4
Sadler 11/3 3 1 1 2 2
Middleton 12/3 1 4 4 2 1
Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 1
Crochet pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP—Middleton (Madrigal). WP—Giolito, Paxton.
Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T—3:45. A—7,980 (47,929).