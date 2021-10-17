PULLMAN — Amid the postgame revelry, Jayden de Laura said he was speechless. But he managed to get this out:
“Stop hating on Rolo – we love him,” he told a sideline reporter.
If this was Nick Rolovich’s final game as Washington State football coach, he’ll remember it the rest of his life.
He might anyway.
De Laura directed a go-ahead touchdown drive in the final 3:26 and Cougar edge rushers blew up Stanford’s last-ditch attempt to move into field-goal range Saturday as the Cougars claimed a rollicking 34-31 Pac-12 Conference win.
Max Borghi scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:30 remaining, capping a 70-yard drive that began with de Laura’s astonishing 41-yard bomb to Calvin Jackson Jr.
Cougar players doused Rolovich with Gatorade afterward, and one of them later said they were celebrating a dramatic win rather than bidding a possible farewell.
But Rolovich said he still didn’t know the status of his application for a religious exemption from a Washington mandate for state employees to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.
“I don’t have my phone on me,” he said. “I’ll check my email after the game.”
Monday is the deadline for such exemptions, and even if Rolovich is granted one, he still needs to convince WSU administrators he can perform his duties and still keep people safe. With Washington’s stringent pro-vaccination stance and the controversy surrounding Rolovich’s refusal, he seems to be facing long odds.
He was asked what it was like to coach a game amid such uncertainty.
“It’s been about three months, four months — probably longer than that,” he said, referring to his announcement in July he planned to refuse vaccination. “Gotten used to it. These kids are incredible. I love being around them. They’re playing their heart out for this university.”
Cougar receiver Travell Harris, who caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown, was one of the first players to embrace Rolovich after the game.
“First of all, he’s a players’ coach, and he truly understands us as players,” he said. “He’s an outstanding coach. It’s a coach we all love to play for, and we honor him.”
A crowd of 26,171 at Gesa Field watched as the Cougars claimed their third consecutive conference win, hinting for a while they were reverting to an early-season habit of squandering leads before conjuring up that decisive six-play final drive. It included de Laura’s 17-yard strike to De’Zhaun Stribling to the 2-yard line.
The ensuing touchdown left Stanford enough time to march toward a field goal try, but the four-edge package that has served the Cougars so well came through again. Ron Stone Jr. sacked Tanner McKee on first down, almost did so again on second, then helped fellow edge Quinn Roff topple him on third. That caused a fumble recovered by yet another edge, Brennan Jackson.
The Cougars (4-3, 3-2) took a 27-16 lead on a 2-yard Borghi run late in the third period before the Cardinal (3-4, 2-3) rallied for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in a seven-minute span.
De Laura was 17-for-30 passing for 289 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and Borghi rushed for 89 yards. McKee wound up 23-for-32 for 273 yards, two scores and no picks.
The Cougs started slowly and trailed 13-0 after a quarter. But de Laura found a rhythm and fired touchdowns passes of 32 and 31 yards to Harris and Jackson, respectively. Later, the Cougars threatened to repeat a scenario from last week’s game against Oregon State: blowing two chances at a score late in the first half, sandwiched by an striking defensive takeaway.
This time, the offense responded gratefully to the break as de Laura hit Stribling for a 10-yard score to make it 20-16 inside the final minute. The takeaway this time came on a strip of Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat by Justus Rogers and a recovery by Chris Jackson.
The uncertainty surrounding Rolovich might continue as the Cougars begin preparation for a home game this Saturday against BYU. If his fate comes down to a yay or nay call by administrators, he said he hasn’t received an indication of what that would be.
“I’ll come to work tomorrow, get ready for BYU and we’ll grade this film,” he said. “I don’t think this is in my hands. I’ve been settled for a long time on it, and I believe it’s going to work out the right way.
“If that’s not what he wants,” he said, apparently referring to WSU president Kirk Schulz,“then I guess I’ve got to move on. But I like being here, I like being the coach here. I love these kids, and I’ve just got faith in them.”
For more photos from the game, click here.
Stanford 13 3 0 15 — 31Washington St. 0 20 7 7 — 34
First Quarter
STAN: Yurosek 45 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 11:10.
STAN: FG Karty 51, 4:45.
STAN: FG Karty 32, :13.
Second Quarter
WSU: Harris 32 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 13:24.
WSU: Ca.Jackson 31 pass from de Laura (kick failed), 9:21.
WSU: Stribling 10 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 3:07.
STAN: FG Karty 31, :39.
Third Quarter
WSU: Borghi 2 run (Janikowski kick), 4:34.
Fourth Quarter
STAN: McKee 1 run (McKee run), 14:06.
STAN: A.Jones 8 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 7:32.
WSU: Borghi 2 run (Janikowski kick), 1:30.
A: 26,171.
STAN WSU
First downs 20 20
Total Net Yards 349 389
Rushes-yards 35-76 27-100
Passing 273 289
Punt Returns 1-19 1-6
Kickoff Returns 4-91 2-30
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-0 17-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-17 1-19
Punts 4-36.25 4-44.75
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-60 8-72
Time of Possession 32:59 27:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stanford, Peat 10-27, A.Jones 11-23, McKee 11-12, Yurosek 1-11, Filkins 2-3. Washington St., Borghi 17-89, McIntosh 5-22, Victor 2-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2), de Laura 2-(minus 12).
PASSING: Stanford, McKee 23-32-0-273. Washington St., de Laura 17-30-0-289.
RECEIVING: Stanford, A.Jones 9-75, Yurosek 5-99, Higgins 4-27, Farrell 3-53, Starr 2-19. Washington St., Harris 5-71, Victor 2-73, Ca.Jackson 2-72, Hobert 2-29, Stribling 2-27, McIntosh 2-18, Borghi 2-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
WSU 34, Stanford 31
Stars of the game
JAYDEN DE LAURA completed 17 of 30 passes for 289 yards, three touchdowns and no intercepions for the Cougars, who also got 89 rushing yards and two scores from MAX BORGHI. Stanford’s final drive went nowhere largely because of the pass rush of RON STONE JR.
Turning point
Trailing 31-27 with 3:26 left, the Cougars begin their final drive in spectacular fashion, with de Laura heaving downfield to find Calvin Jackson Jr. for a 41-yard gain to the Stanford 29-yard line. The Cougs scored four plays later
Up next
The Cougars step outside league competition to host BYU at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.