Not many teams can lay claim to one boys' basketball state title, let alone 11.
Not many others can say they've had a possible Pro Basketball Hall of Fame give them a shoutout.
But for the Lapwai boys' basketball team, it was the cherry on top of the sundae.
The Wildcats began this past week preparing to win their first state title since 2018. When you play for Lapwai, getting anything other than first place in the state in Class 1A Division I is settling for less.
Then in the midst of its long bus ride to Caldwell, Idaho, they gained a new fan, one who probably is in the top 10 players in the NBA at this moment.
Kyrie Irving sent the team an impassioned message Monday, telling the group they were the ones who were inspiration.
Irving has formed a close bond with Brooklyn Baptiste, the boys' and girls' basketball coach at Lapwai Middle School who also is a cousin to high school assistant John Williamson.
The video, which was almost two minutes long, was published on Baptiste's Facebook page early Tuesday afternoon. By late evening, the video had gone viral.
Three days later, the Wildcats beat Riverstone to win their 11th state championship.
The Tribune is proud to publish an 11-video timeline of events, starting with the message Irving sent to the team, and culminating with the team's message back to Irving on Friday after they beat the Otters.
I hope this is a memory that will last a lifetime.
