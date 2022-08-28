This is the small tale of an exceptional baseball broadcaster named Vince Scully, who for 67 straight and memorable years served as the radio voice for the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers.
Scully, who died Aug. 2, wasn’t just one of the great baseball announcers of all time — he was the greatest. That’s not just my opinion.
Scully, who lived to be 94, might have been paid by the Dodgers for ‘lo those many years, but he was not a “homer.” That’s why so many radio listeners rejoiced because he could criticize a bad play no matter who made it or he could praise a player on either team for an outstanding effort. You knew you were getting a true and unbiased account.
But what made Scully really stand out was his ability to inform his listeners as to what the score was. He did it so effortlessly — “4-3 A’s, two out, bottom of the ninth.”
As much as I enjoyed listening to the late Seattle announcer Dave Niehaus, he had one major flaw — he always kept the score to himself. There were times on the road when I would tune in to see how the Mariners were doing, but I would drive miles before finally hearing the score. Yet Niehaus was informative and entertaining, and is especially remembered for those “grand salami” moments.
Scully was at his best in describing great and memorable moments from the TV and radio booth. One moment that comes to mind was the 1988 World Series opener at Los Angeles that saw the underdog Dodgers take on the heavy-hitting Oakland Athletics. The big news was that L.A. star Kurt Gibson was not expected to play because of a hamstring and swollen knee.
Meanwhile, the A’s, with Jose Canseco swatting a grand slam, carried a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Ace reliever Dennis Eckersley was called on, and he retired the first two batters. But then he inexplicitly issued a walk to light-hitting Mike Davis, That’s when Scully spotted some activity in the Dodgers dugout.
“Look whose coming up,” Scully said as the TV cameras caught sight of a somewhat disabled Gibson swinging a couple bats in the on-deck circle. “You talk about a roll of the dice. Not a bad opening act.”
However, the main act would prove to be the real crowd pleaser. After Gibson fouled off a number of pitches and the count went to 3-2, Eckersley threw him a back-door slider, but it never came back. Gibson had swung and had made a solid connection.
“High fly ball into right field,” Scully said, his voice rising. “She isss gone.”
That’s when the Dodger Stadium partisan crowd was sent into seismic pandemonium as Gibson’s homer landed in the right-field stands that gave the Dodgers an improbable 5-4 victory.
What Scully did next also was improbable for a baseball announcer — he didn’t say a word. Meanwhile, there was Gibson limping around the bases and, at one point, using his right arm to make a locomotive move as fans in the stands and millions more watching on TV witnessed a magic moment. It was all without a peep from Scully.
You know what they say? A picture is worth a 1,000 words, and what a picture it was. Scully remained silent because he didn’t want to spoil the moment.
It wasn’t until more than a minute of euphoria had elapsed that Scully finally stepped back to the microphone and uttered what was a classic line:
“In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.”
Scully then went on to point out that the crowd, still yelling its heart out, didn’t want to leave. The point was Scully stepped away to enable viewers and listeners to enjoy the sights and sounds of a big moment. He didn’t need to be heard by anyone.
Scully’s silence was in stark contrast to New York/San Francisco Giants broadcaster Russ Hodges, who in 1951 handled another great moment in his own way, and that was by repeating five words over and over again.
To set the scene, the National League’s best-of-3 playoff series was tied at a game apiece when the Giants’ Bobby Thomson clouted a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that sent the Brooklyn Dodgers tumbling to a heartbreaking and excruciating 5-4 defeat.
What Hodges did, with the Polo Grounds crowd going bananas, was sum up the situation with these words:
“The Giants win the pennant, the Giants win the pennant, the Giants win the pennant, the Giants win the pennant!”
As much as Hodges’ call has stood the test of time, I prefer Gordon McLendon’s call of Thomson’s blast, probably because it was more Scully like.
“Low line drive to left, it’s going, gone,” McLendon said, his voice rising, then with firm conviction shouted just once “The Giants win the pennant.” Then for a few moments he let the roar of the crowd take over.
Scully would do the same 37 years later at Dodger Stadium.
As the Associated Press put it in announcing his death, Scully always said he wanted to see things with his eyes, not his heart. He did but with a big heart.
Barrows is a former sports staffer for the Tribune.