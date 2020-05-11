Like her father and sister before her, junior Sophie Uhlenkott has found an outlet for her tennis skill and passion among the Lewis-Clark State Warriors.
Bob Uhlenkott played for L-C in the late 1980s, while his elder daughter Hannah was on the roster from 2014-2018. Sophie still has one year remaining there after her junior season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus lockdown.
“The apple did not fall far from the tree for Sophie,” said Warrior tennis coach Kai Fong. “She has the gumption of her dad. She is a perfectionist. She is a go-getter. She is a spark plug.”
A Clarkston High graduate, Sophie’s father believes himself to have been the winningest player in the history of Warrior men’s tennis, though the lack of record-preservation early in his career leaves the matter unproven, with fellow Warrior alum David Gomez lodging his own claim to the distinction.
“I cannot verify or discredit (Bob’s) claim, as there were no records kept prior to my arrival,” said Fong, who joined L-C tennis in 1988 and took over the men’s program in ’89. “...Hence, his legendary status will have to remain Warrior folklore for now, until the records are found.”
“He will go to his grave saying that,” Sophie said of her father’s record claim.
One verifiable accomplishment on Bob’s part was his founding of Fazzari’s Tennis Championships, which would go on to become the longest-running community tennis event in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and in which both of his daughters would later compete. Employed at Fazzari’s Finest pizza in Clarkston, where his future wife Carey also worked, Bob enlisted the management to sponsor a community tennis tournament in 1989 and served as the tournament director that year before graduating and handing the reins to Fong, who has overseen it ever since.
Growing up in Meridian, Idaho, the Uhlenkott sisters had tennis in their lives under their father’s eye from the start, but did not play competitively until they reached their preteen years. Sophie estimates that she stepped up as a player at around the age of 10 or 11, when Hannah — the older sister by two years — was beginning her first school tennis.
“When (Hannah) got into middle school, I got a little more serious like she did,” Sophie recalled.
Both sisters attended private Renaissance High School and played for the Meridian High tennis team, with two overlapping seasons. Hannah won an Idaho 5A mixed doubles title before beginning college and joining the tennis program at her father’s alma mater.
Like her older sister, Sophie preferred mixed doubles in high school, which offered her the special challenge of hitting against male opponents.
“I think my favorite part was (that) typically, the girl gets aimed at in (mixed doubles), and I could handle it, so that was pretty fun to hold my ground,” she said. “I got to play with some of my best guy friends, and they were the better players in high school, so it created some really awesome matches.”
Sophie went to State every year in high school, capping her senior season with a 2017 mixed doubles district title and state runner-up showing with longtime partner Tanner Hill.
Lewis-Clark State was the natural choice of college.
“Because my sister was there, that was really reassuring to be able to go to school there and have her help me,” said Sophie, who majors in elementary education, “and my grandparents still live in Clarkston, so I’d go to have dinner with them every week.”
In her time with Warrior women’s tennis, Sophie has continued to favor doubles, saying she prefers the “high energy and high intensity” of doubles rallies, though collegiate events typically do not include mixed doubles play. She feels she has benefited on and off the court from her head coach’s unconventional tutelage.
“He makes you think on different levels,” Sophie said of Fong, who prefers to lead through questions rather than give commands and encourages players to experiment liberally with diverse tactics as they seek the correct route to success. “... Nothing can prepare you for Kai Fong.”
Sophie’s junior season was cut short in March by the coronavirus lockdown, but not before she achieved one of the highlights of her career thus far, providing the Warriors their only victories of the day in both singles and doubles competition against Xavier-Louisiana on a trip to New Orleans. The cancellation of the remainder of the season, which had already been announced at the time of the Xavier-Louisiana contest, gave Sophie and her doubles partner Alexis Maison extra inspiration.
“I was really sad for the seniors, but it was a big motivator to go out big and play our best for our last match,” she said. Following the doubles win, Sophie rallied from a set down to defeat Xavier-Louisiana’s Lindsey Dixon 4-6, 7-6, 10-5.
“She epitomizes the concept of, ‘You work for something you want bad enough to happen,’” Fong said of Sophie.
She has spent the lockdown with her family in Salem, Ore., where her parents now reside. Finding that the government has taken the step there of locking up public tennis courts to enforce the stay-at-home order, Sophie has compensated by running to keep in shape and hitting volleys over a badminton net that her father adjusted to tennis-net height in their yard.
The Uhlenkotts also recently adopted a labradoodle puppy and named her Billie, after women’s tennis legend Billie Jean King.
“As soon as we all go back to our lives, she’s going to be sad,” Sophie said of Billie, who at 8 weeks of age has never known life in a state of relative normalcy.
“Tennis has been kind of hard on our family,” Sophie reflected, “because my sister and I compete against each other in it, and that’s caused some tough matches between the two of us, but it’s also really bonded my dad, my sister and I, and my mom. … It’s really like a bonding factor for us, because my dad’s coached us and they’ve always supported us through every single match.”
Sophie looks forward to returning to L-C this fall semester, not least for the continued experience of studying and playing with peers from “across the world,” with whom she has already “made some of (her) absolute most favorite memories ever” over the past three years.
