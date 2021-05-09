Joe Deyo’s son unintentionally gave his father the backhanded compliment that he was pretty good for an amateur.
After Deyo’s recent brush with notoriety, the amateur tag might be expired.
Deyo, who hails from Peck and is an alumnus of Orofino High School and the University of Idaho, was among six finalists to be the next public address announcer for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. The organization held auditions and pared down the pool of around 200 applicants to the best handful, bringing Deyo along until the end and giving him an experience he’ll never forget.
Before Deyo was a candidate to be the voice of the Titans, he had only blessed the microphone during his children’s school events. The other finalists boasted resumes that include PA duties for the Olympics, professional and Division I college sports teams, and experience hosting TV and radio shows.
Yet Deyo was on par with them all.
“It was an awesome time,” Deyo said. “I had fun with it and it’s just going be a great memory.”
Deyo graduated from UI in 1987 and, although he and his family spent Vandals games huddled around a radio, captivated by the voice of the late Bob Curtis, Deyo never planned to get into announcing or broadcasting. He entered the field about eight years ago, when he volunteered to announce his son’s middle school basketball games. When Deyo’s kids entered high school, he and his voice followed.
Since then, Deyo has been a fixture on the mic at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tenn., near Nashville and Deyo’s current hometown of Spring Hill. He’s called football games, basketball games and wrestling tournaments, plus events like dodgeball tournaments and fundraisers.
It’s his way of giving back to his community, but he doesn’t drone through his calls like he’s being held hostage. He plays air drums to pregame hype music and introduces the home team, the Independence Eagles, with his signature scream: “Here come your Independence….EEEAAAGLEEESSS!”
“That’s kind of my place I can volunteer and fill a need and maybe, in some indirect way, brighten somebody’s day,” Deyo said.
Mike “Duke” Donegan, who had been the Titans’ PA announcer for more than two decades, retired at the end of the 2020 season. Deyo, curious about filling the vacancy, began checking the team’s careers page for the job posting.
One day in early March on his drive home from work, Deyo had the radio on when he heard the announcement: the Titans were taking applications for their new PA announcer. He discussed the opportunity with his family when he got home, got their support and quickly began compiling his application materials.
“I knew that was my chance,” Deyo said. “So I knew right away I’d like to go for that.”
The Titans asked prospective candidates to fill out a traditional application, submit a resume and send in an audition tape that included an explanation of why they’d be the right fit for the job. Deyo mentioned his interest in and qualifications for the position and rattled off a few sample in-game announcements and player introductions to give the hiring team a sense of his professionalism and energy, then enlisted his daughter and her friend, “who are TikTok experts,” to help edit his tape.
A couple weeks later, Deyo was notified that he was one of 21 semifinalists. His next step was a live, on-mic audition at the Titans’ Nissan Stadium.
“I was elated to make that cut,” Deyo said.
At the live audition, Deyo and the other semifinalists read off a script that included things like starting lineups, in-game promotions, play results and final score announcements. The reading, which Deyo said took seven or eight minutes, was followed by an interview with three members of the Titans’ media and game production staff and two “superfans.” It was all filmed and chronicled in a five-part series titled “The Search for the Titans Public Address Announcer,” which can be viewed on the Titans’ YouTube channel.
Next, Deyo was notified that he made it to the final six.
“You brought true passion to that audition. We wanted to say thank you,” Lance Smith, host of Titans Blitz, said during the call made to Deyo. “There’s a lot of professional voices auditioning for it, so you understand how tight this is, but your voice is strong, your passion is strong, therefore I think you deserve to be a finalist in this competition.”
Once the final six were established, fans could vote for their favorite via social media. Deyo is admittedly “not a big social media guy,” but had help from his family.
“When I became a finalist, I had two followers on Twitter,” Deyo said. “One of them was my wife.
“Luckily for me, my family — my kids and my wife — are much more social media savvy and present than I am. So I was lucky that they went to work with their friend circles, their friends’ friend circles. I contacted my family in Idaho and the Northwest and they got their circles fired up. I think we did a great job.”
As of Saturday evening, Deyo’s Twitter following had grown 500 percent, to 10. He’s yet to post his first tweet.
But social media voting was only one of the factors that determined the winner. Titans leadership had the ultimate say. For the record, Deyo was told, he was one of the top vote-getters.
In the end, the team’s choice was Matt Rogers, a former University of Washington football player who helped the Huskies win the 2001 Rose Bowl. He also has extensive TV experience, including as a finalist on Season 3 of American Idol, a contestant on “The Price is Right” and “Family Feud,” and as host of network shows “There Goes the Neighborhood” and “Summer Camp.”
He also lives near Deyo. Their kids both go to Independence.
Deyo isn’t sure what his PA future holds. When his youngest child graduates from Independence next year, he’ll likely relinquish his post.
But his run with the Titans already has led to a higher-profile gig. When word spread that he was a finalist for the job, he was hired as a fill-in PA announcer by the Lipscomb University baseball team.
And he has connected with the other Titans finalists and joined PA announcer groups on social media (getting more savvy, already). He plans to meet some fellow PA announcers this summer for lunch and talk shop.
“That probably sounds like a nerd discussion to a lot of folks,” Deyo said. “But I’m kind of looking forward to it.”
With their help and input, maybe Deyo will shed his amateur label for good.
Or maybe he already has.
