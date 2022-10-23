The Idaho High School Activities Association released its state football playoff pairings Sunday, and a total of six area teams made the field in the six classifications.

We already knew that based on Friday's win at Bengal Field, Lewiston (7-2) made the Class 5A field. It was known Saturday that the Bengals would take on Middleton (6-3), the third-place team out of the Foothills Division of the Southern Idaho Conference at 7 p.m. Friday at home. Lewiston, which is the No. 2 seed out of the North region, will begin selling tickets to the first-round game starting Monday. Middleton is the No. 11 overall seed.

