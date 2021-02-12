KENDRICK — Erin Morgan thought it was nerves. Her coach concurred and also mentioned a lack of patience.
For whatever reason, the Kendrick Tigers needed several minutes to find their rhythm Thursday. But it was right where they’d left it the last time they played Deary.
Morgan scored 19 points and Rose Stewart shrugged off a quiet first half to help the fourth-ranked Tigers ratchet up the tempo and defeat the Mustangs 49-28 at Kendrick High School in the Class 1A Division II girls’ basketball district title game.
The win puts the Tigers (18-5) in the Idaho state tournament. They will open at 6 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday at Nampa High School. Their opponent will be the winner of a play-in game in southern Idaho on Saturday.
The Mustangs finish the season 10-10. Because they’d already lost in the district tournament, they would have needed to beat Kendrick twice to claim the title.
It will be the third consecutive appearance at State for the Tigers, who overcame the loss of all five starters from last year and have no seniors on their roster.
Maybe it was no wonder they sputtered early, trailing 13-7 after Kenadie Kirk’s 3-pointer for Deary early in the second quarter.
“I think we were all just super-nervous,” said Morgan, a 5-foot-10 junior. “We’re mainly freshmen and sophomores. Only a couple of us have been in this situation.”
Kendrick coach Ron Ireland called that a sound assessment, but he also thinks his team needs to hone its tempo control.
“My girls like to run,” he said. “Once we get in the open court and in transition, they’re incredible. Because that’s what we do.”
In this case, however, the speed-first mindset resulted in rushed shots and passes in Kendrick’s half-court offense.
“They’re still in that mode — they want to attack a full defense,” Ireland said. “No, this is when we need to run a set.”
The Tigers had beaten Deary twice in the regular season, but Ireland had lamented a similar slow start in the second of those games.
“It’s been a struggle with them,” he said. “It’s this whole league thing, when you start to know people so well. Like Lapwai and Prairie.”
Drew Stacy scored all six of her points in the second quarter to help Kendrick calm down, and Stewart hit a layin to give the Tigers their first lead at 16-15.
The margin was 20-17 at halftime and Kendrick stretched to 27-17 on freshman Hailey Taylor’s 3 early in the third quarter. The Tigers later took full command when Stewart turned a steal into a layin and forced a tie-up that again changed possession.
Midway through the period, Stewart fed Morgan to help her draw a foul. The post missed the second free throw, but Stewart grabbed the rebound and scored to make to 42-25.
Stewart finished with 10 points, Morgan with 11 rebounds, Harley Heimgartner with four steals and Morgan Silflow with three assists.
Triniti Wood led Deary with eight points.
DEARY (10-10)
Makala Beyer 1 2-2 4, Kenadie Kirk 2 1-2 6, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 2 3-4 8, Araya Wood 2 1-2 5, Riley Beyer 1 1-7 3, Savannah Jones 0 0-0 0, Gracie Beck 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Emiley Proctor 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-17 28.
KENDRICK (18-5)
Rose Stewart 5 0-2 10, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Drew Stacy 3 0-0 6, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 6 6-10 19, Ruby Stewart 1 1-2 3, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 5, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 0 0-0 0, Sydney Crowley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-14 49.
Deary 8 9 8 3—28
Kendrick 5 15 15 14—49
3-point goals — Kirk, T. Wood, Morgan, Taylor.
